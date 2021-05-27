Lady G-Men are SW District DIII champs

The 2021 Georgetown Lady G-Men pose with their Southwest District Division III Championship Trophy after topping Versailles for a district title on May 20. The 2021 Georgetown Lady G-Men pose with their Southwest District Division III Championship Trophy after topping Versailles for a district title on May 20.

With the score knotted 2-2 after seven innings of play, the Georgetown Lady G-Men went to bat in the top of the eighth inning against Versailles in the battle for the Southwest District Division III Title at Centerville High School on May 20.

The Lady G-Men’s hitting that led them to the district championship had been absent for the majority of the game as the players struggled to adapt to the district tournament atmosphere, the loud cheers coming from the many players in the opponent’s dugout and the large crowd of fans.

“I was pulling everything out of my pocket,” said Georgetown’s first-year head coach Shawna Slack. “The girls were making contact, but they weren’t getting a square bat on the ball.”

“Our younger players were working hard on maintaining mental (focus).”

When the Lady G-Men came to bat in the top of the eighth inning, Slack said she put her play card away and put her ability to motivate to the test.

“I put my card in my pocket and told the girls ‘just hit,’” said Slack.

And that’s exactly what they did.

Senior Layla Elliott led off the top of the eighth with a double.

Then it was junior hitter Rylyn Dyer up to bat with no outs, who Versailles chose to intentionally walk.

With two runners on and no outs, Georgetown sophomore Abby Staker hammered out a double to drive in the go-ahead run.

Then it was sophomore Shelby Bradley coming through with a run-scoring hit, and the solid hitting continued with sophomore Anistin Fender.

Just like that, the Lady G-Men had jumped to a 5-2 lead.

With their star pitcher, Dyer, in the circle for the bottom of the eighth inning, the team from Versailles saw its hopes of a district title quickly slipping away.

Dyer struck out the first batter she faced, forced the next into a fly out at first base, and struck out the third batter to seal the 5-2 district championship win.

“It was a great ending,” said Slack. “When it counted most, they rose to the occassion.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and what they have been able to accomplish.”

The last time the Georgetown High School softball program won a district title was in 2016, and it also claimed a district title in 1993 when Shawna Slack was a player at Georgetown.

This year marks the third district title in the program’s history.

The Lady G-Men rose to an overall record of 19-7 with their district championship win over Versailles, and they were scheduled to face the Williamsburg Wildcats (27-0) in the OHSAA Division III Regional Semifinals at Wright State University on Wednesday, May 26.

Georgetown Lady G-Men

Southwest District Division III Tournament Champions

Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament Champions

Head coach: Shawna Slack (1st year)

Overall record: 19-7

Senior players: Jaiden Slack, Layla Elliott, Rylie Bridges

Junior players: Rylyn Dyer

Sophomore players: Shelby Bradley, Heidi Crowe, Anistin Fender, Halie Newberry, Abby Staker

Freshmen players: Megan Brannon, Kendra McElroy, Laney Noffsinger

SW District Division III Championship Game

Georgetown 5, Versailles 2 (8 innings)