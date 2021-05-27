Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Planes, trains, automobiles all part of busy Georgia Memorial Day travel weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQnnj_0aDnGNa600

METRO ATLANTA — The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here, and by most measurable standards, the expectations are for 2021 to exceed the past three years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spent Thursday and Friday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport where he saw packed Delta Airlines counters.

Delta says more than 3-million tickets have been booked from Thursday through Sunday. In 2020 there was roughly 10% of that total on Memorial Day weekend.

We’re getting you ready for the busy holiday weekend throughout metro Atlanta, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Gehlbach spoke to several passengers who say they are happy to be able to travel.

“This is our first time traveling since last year and going to New York for a wedding and really excited about it,” Amie Njie said.

AAA anticipates over 37 million people will be traveling this weekend-- both in the air and on the roads. That number is up 60% over Memorial Day weekend last year.

“As you can see (at the) airport, there’s a lot of people here. So many feel more comfortable traveling now,” Njie said.

Delta says its domestic leisure travel is back to pre-pandemic levels this holiday while still lagging with business and international travelers.

Airline officials say right now, sun and mountain destinations are the most popular, including places like Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Sun Valley in Utah; Vail, Colorado and more traditional locations like Las Vegas, Miami and Orlando in Florida.

Gehlbach spoke with a local couple heading to Las Vegas for their son’s wedding.

“We flew in July last year and now going back. It’s back to normal seems...like it’s back to normal,” Wendell Wiggins said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

However, AAA and others say most people getting away this Memorial Day weekend will do it on the roads, with traffic congestion picking up Thursday afternoon and carrying through until Monday.

Traveling by car will cost a little more in 2021 as the average gas price in Georgia is around $2.92 a gallon. In 2020, the average price for a gallon of gas this time of year was $1.74.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobiles#Memorial Day Weekend#Metro Trains#Las Vegas#Traffic Tickets#Metro Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2#Channel 2 Action News#Aaa#Cox Media Group#Jackson Hole#Planes#International Travelers#Delta Airlines Counters#Traffic Congestion#Airline Officials#Miami#Orlando#Sun Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Knock, knock: Florida family finds alligator on patio

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Florida family had an unwelcome visitor knocking at the back patio of their home Tuesday – a 9-foot alligator. Mark Pomfret said he heard a thumping noise on the sliding glass door of their Plant City home at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, WFLA reported. He did not see anything, but his wife, Pam Pomfret, looked out of a window and saw the reptile.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Hampton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Event takes street racing off the streets and onto the track at AMS

HAMPTON, Ga. - Law enforcement across metro Atlanta has been cracking down on illegal street racing that has taken over shopping centers and even busy intersections over the past year. But an event at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday brought it off the streets. Take It To The Track was...
Georgia StateTifton Gazette

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Atlanta, GAgeorgia.gov

Partnership for Inclusive Innovation Awards Grant to First-of-its-Kind, Statewide Farm Ownership Program

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 – Today, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation (Partnership) announced a $250,000 grant for The Conservation Fund’s Georgia Working Farms Fund program (Farms Fund) – the first and only program in the U.S. to offer end-to-end support for next-generation farmers, including a path to farm ownership and access to established markets to sell their products.
Newton County, GACovington News

Newton gas price at national average, some stations still without gas

ATLANTA — Newton County was at the national average and above the statewide and Metro Atlanta averages for regular gas today as stations continued to recover from surging demand from Colonial Pipeline’s shutdown. Some Newton County gas stations also were still without fuel today — especially along the U.S. Hwy....
Georgia StateGriffin Daily News

Georgia DOT heads into summer construction season

ATLANTA — With Memorial Day unofficially marking the start of summer, an active summer construction season is coming up across Georgia, creating many work zones. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) anticipates a busy construction season to include resurfacing and maintenance projects on interstates and state routes, as well as ongoing major projects such as the Transform 285/400 improvement project in metro Atlanta, the I-75/I-285 resurfacing project in Clayton County, the I-85 widening project in Jackson County, and the I-16/I-75 interchange reconstruction projects in Macon-Bibb County.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Chick-fil-A’s New Concept Coming to Metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A is launching a new delivery-only concept, and it plans to bring it to Georgia. The Atlanta-based fast food chain said it is starting a stand-alone delivery kitchen concept — something other restaurants have experimented with as a way to get food to consumers without the cost of traditional dining rooms.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Events on the Atlanta calendar

1. Gunna Marley ATL concert; 2. Traces of You a Creative Wellness Gathering; 3. FDHA's - Black Men's Health Barbershop Initiative; 4. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — GA; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;