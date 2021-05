Eastern New Mexico certainly got a May shower Friday, as a brief storm pummeled both Curry and Roosevelt counties with rain and hail. Though the storm only lasted a few hours, a great deal of rain and hail found its way to residents. Local stations with Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) reported over a 24-hour period as high as 1.35 inches of rain in Curry County and 1.1 inches in Roosevelt County.