Happy Live, Show Up!

Fanhome– a company known for their superb models and collectibles available on a subscription basis- are bringing some new collectibles to the market for the first time in the United States. The debut collectibles will be subscription based models –so you will be able to build them up over time- based on several well-known properties such as Marvel- with an Iron Man model- and Star Wars– with an R2-D2 model. There is also a Dodge Charger car- the iconic vehicle from the Fast and Furious movie series- and several Street Fighter figures including well known characters such as Chun-Li and Ryu.