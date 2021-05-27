Happy Live, Show Up!

Today the Mask Mandate has been lifted. Happy No Mask Day! Show us your Maskless Smiles 😃. This pandemic is not over. Lifting the mask mandate is not a license to be a knucklehead. Lifting the mask mandate is simply acknowledging how far we’ve come together and that, together, we’ll...
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate... Lots of love, lots of thunder!" (via @ChrisHemsworth on Instagram) Some risks succeed, some fail. The biggest...
[email protected] @LastWeekTonight You know we’re a family brand so we can’t drop the F💣. We’ll donate $50,000 to @nokidhungry. We’ll also donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice if you tweet, "Families make good go round💛." Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. "That’s a...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Breaks Modern-Era Record for Biggest Vinyl Album Sales Week. Taylor Swift’s "Evermore" has set the record for the biggest sales week for a vinyl album in the U.S. since MRC Data began tracking sales in 1991. evermore is lonely at the store and wants you to take...
WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon is set to release his own fragrance.Kang Seung Yoon is the latest model for J1 Cosmetics, and he's working with the…. You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE. The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site 🥰
GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life. Your community and guide to relationship advice, the latest in celebrity news, culture, style, travel, home, finances, shopping deals, career and more. Falling off the bike will always help you learn to ride it.
The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs also has virtual backdrops for Pride Month as well. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and for the absolute latest, follow WDW News Today on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .
06.02.21 Spend Too Much On.. (Intro) Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast(Topic) Name one thing you spend too much money on? (Dirty) Lil Uzi removes the forehead diamond. Jake Paul’s next opponent. Coachella back in 2022. Lady fights a bear & Mystikal trends. (5TYNTK) President Biden issues pride month proclamation. Police investigate a woman’s death in New Vineyard pond. Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases. 4th of July returns to Bangor. Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks is TOMORROW. (Outro) The Blue Lobster & Red Snappers.
Fanhome– a company known for their superb models and collectibles available on a subscription basis- are bringing some new collectibles to the market for the first time in the United States. The debut collectibles will be subscription based models –so you will be able to build them up over time- based on several well-known properties such as Marvel- with an Iron Man model- and Star Wars– with an R2-D2 model. There is also a Dodge Charger car- the iconic vehicle from the Fast and Furious movie series- and several Street Fighter figures including well known characters such as Chun-Li and Ryu.
And we’re so excited to spend our long summer days eating ice cream, hitting up Blizzard Beach, and sitting at home in our air conditioning watching Disney+. And now we have even more of a reason to stay home! Disney+ just released its summer schedule, and its chock full of new shows, movies, and more!
A kitten who stands like a little kangaroo, is determined to live life to the fullest. Earlier this year, a pregnant cat was brought to an animal shelter in California in need of help. Shortly after arrival, she went into labor and gave birth to five kittens. One of them was exceptionally small and had some deformity in her front legs.
A confident Lamborghini owner was surprised to see a moped that was faster than his car. Unknown to him, the moped rider had his suspenders attached to the Lamborghini's rear mirror. Guy was driving down the road in his new Lamborghini when he stopped at the red light next to...
Ciara looked adorable in ripped jeans and a fitted black top while flaunting her toned figure and modeling her latest design, "Human Nation." For more than a decade, Ciara has maintained her fit and toned physique. Despite being a mother to three kids, she is not slowing down in her fitness journey.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed off the fish he’s been raising while getting in some relaxation at his farm. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he’s currently on vacation and taking in some nature. In a video post, he's standing outdoors near what appears to be a private pond while holding a large fish in his hands.
A group of men was changing in the locker room after a round of golf when a phone rings on one of the benches. One of the men, Jack, picks up the phone. Read on to see the hilarious interaction. Jack was getting ready to put his socks and shoes...
Prime Day 2021 isn't until June 21-22, but the deals are already rolling in. And we're particularly excited about the Prime Day discount on some of our favorite leggings -- including the pair the went viral on Tiktok, prompting the one and only Lizzo to give them a shot. The...
"My 600-Lb Life" star Teretha Hollis-Neely has an impressive appearance a few years after her time on the show. Here is everything you need to know about her. In 2016, after a careful observation of the possible health conditions associated with being obese, Teretha Hollis-Neely signed up for TLC's "My 600-Lb Life."