GROSSE POINTE CITY/FARMS — Grosse Pointe Farms officials are again showing their support for work on Fisher Road that would be partially paid for with a state grant. During a meeting by Zoom May 11, the Farms City Council voted unanimously in favor of applying jointly with Grosse Pointe City for a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation to fix Fisher Road between Mack and Charlevoix avenues and between Kercheval and Charlevoix avenues. This is the third straight year the cities — who share Fisher — have applied for this competitive grant program, which is designed for roadwork in small municipalities.