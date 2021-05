An Electric Vehicle (EV) tax credit of up to $12,500 is advancing in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. This 2021 EV Tax Credit is for electric vehicles assembled in the United States and any vehicle with a sticker price below $80,000. Could this be bad for certain Tesla vehicles? Why will Tesla go to the moon with this? What is going to the moon? Let’s find out how this 2021 Tax Credit will benefit Tesla.