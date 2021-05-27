Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

A Message from the Office of Emergency Management with a COVID-19 Update May 27th

nixle.com
 13 days ago

*****DISCLAIMER*****The reported numbers on this page may not match the figures provided on the Somerset County page. This is due to differences in reporting times. The Township of Franklin would like to provide you with an update on COVID-19 from the Office of Emergency Management. For a map of Somerset...

nixle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Wash Hands#Emergency Services#Emergency Personnel#Water Management#Message#Essential Personnel#Link#Disclaimer#Essential Services#Somerset County Nj#Reporting Times#Stay Home#Tissue#Unwashed Hands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Payette, IDArgus Observer Online

Emergency Manager recommends commissioners move on from COVID

PAYETTE — While COVID-19 has largely held the world’s attention for the last year-and-a-half, the Payette County Office of Emergency Management appears to be moving beyond the pandemic. Upon giving his latest update to the Payette County Board of Commissioners, emergency manager Adam Gonzalez indicated the county is ready to leave its declaration of emergency behind.
Franklin County, ARcharlestonexpress.com

Franklin County emergency management update

Currently there are less than 10 addresses in Franklin County with a quarantine order due to COVID-19. This is a tremendous improvement since around this time last year, when we had upwards of 75 or more residences under directions for isolation. With a few exceptions, the majority of activities that...
Onondaga County, NYwrvo.org

Onondaga County moves from COVID-19 emergency to pandemic recovery

Onondaga County officials say the county is no longer facing a COVID-19 emergency from a public health standpoint. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says on Monday, he’ll be reviewing all emergency orders related to responding to COVID-19, and he won’t be continuing most of them. That’s assuming the current trends...
Public Healthihtoday.ca

Public Health Emergency Extended Through June 22

Minister of Health and Social Services, Julie Green has extended the territory-wide Public Health Emergency under the Northwest Territories’ Public Health Act on the advice of Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola. The Public Health Emergency is required to continue to decisively respond to shifts in the NWT’s...
Crawford County, ILwtyefm.com

CCDH Releases Latest COVID-19 Vaccination Numbers

(Undated) – The number of those getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is slowing but continues to grow. According to the Crawford County Health Department, as of Monday, just over thirty-two percent of the county has been fully vaccinated. That amounts to six-thousand-fifty-four Crawford County residents. To date, twelve-thousand-four-hundred-thirty-nine vaccinations have been administered. The Health Department also reports a current “active” COVID-19 total in the county of twenty-five. Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information and vaccination schedule at CCHD.net or follow the Health Department on Facebook.
Harris County, TXthekatynews.com

Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

HCOHSEM, MOPD and Sight Into Sound Create Emergency Preparedness Tips for Blind and Visually Impaired Community. The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM), in collaboration with the Houston Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD) and Sight Into Sound, have developed emergency preparedness tips for individuals who are blind or visually impaired. The partnership is designed to ensure that the blind and visually impaired have 24/7 access to emergency preparedness information in audio formats spoken in both English and Spanish. The messages explain what to do during […]
Daily Item

Evangelical closing COVID-19 testing site, reducing hotline hours

LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is reducing its COVID-19 vaccine hotline hours, holding a walk-in vaccine clinic and closing its testing site on St. Mary Street in Lewisburg. According to public relations/communications Manager Deanna Hollenbach, the hotline, 570-522-4530, option 1, will be available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through...
Public HealthMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: May 31

There were no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19 reported this morning in the West Piedmont Health District. Yes, 0s across in the daily box score from the Virginia Department of Health for all information collected through 5 p.m. Sunday. Although there was only 1 case on May 24, you have to go back to July 20 to find a day when there were none. Despite the 0 -- and only 2 new cases in the past two days -- the 7-day average remained at 9, and the rate per 100,000 population was at 6.5. For 14 days that rate is 92.94, a remarkable total given that in January it was about 1200. On Jan. 11, the 7-day average was 111.6, and the average per 100,000 population was 81. Those were the worst totals of the pandemic. There were only 146 cases reported statewide, the second-lowest total in at least six months. Oddly, positive tests have spiked in the West Piedmont Health District and are back to 8.3%, which are an early predictor for new hospitalizations and even deaths. Statewide vaccinations show that 54.5% of the public has received at least one shot, and 44% are fully vaccinated. Rates in the West Piedmont Health District continue to lag those rates by more than 15% in some areas. Patrick County has the fourth-worst rate of first shots in the state.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 30

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 489 new cases of coronavirus for Sunday, May 30, bringing the statewide total to 1,201,864. There are 27,209 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 6 new deaths. More information and a county-by-county map can be found...
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

State and local COVID-19 update, May 27, 2021

Another COVID-19-related death occurred in Hill County, Hill County Health Department reported Wednesday. That is the county’s 45th COVID-19-related death. The health department reported 3 new cases, 1,997 total, 5 active, 1 active hospitalization. Rocky Boy Health Center, also reported on either Chouteau or Hill County numbers, reported a new...
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Lenawee County COVID-19 Update: May 26th, 2021

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported their updated COVID-19 numbers. The LCHD reported 4 new confirmed cases, with 5 people in the hospital, and no new additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are currently 20 people with COVID-19 monitoring...
Auburn, MAauburnmassdaily.com

Town of Auburn Community Message/Covid-19 Update

Last week, Governor Baker announced that all remaining State COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted effective May 29th. He also announced that he will rescind the State of Emergency June 15th. Thus, effective May 29th, all industries will be permitted to open, all industry restrictions will be lifted, and capacity will...
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

COVID-19 snapshot from May 24-31

Starting in December, the state Department of Health Services started releasing COVID-19 data for cities, villages and townships, as well as school districts and ZIP codes. The state Department of Health Services receives data from county health departments and hospitals that are uploaded into its electronic disease surveillance system by 9 a.m. the day of the report. At 2 p.m., the department releases new information on its website.
Tompkins County, NY14850.com

May 30 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 4,357 total positive cases in Tompkins County, seven more than on Saturday, with a total of 1,259,345 tests conducted. They also say 4,293 patients are listed as released from isolation after having tested positive, six new recoveries, leaving 33 active cases. There will be no update on Monday.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

COVID-19 Updates Effective on Saturday, May 29, 2021

On May 17, 2021, the Baker-Polito Administration announced that the Commonwealth is on track to meet the goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by the first week of June. New cases have dropped by 89% since January 8. COVID hospitalizations are down 88% since January 1 and the positive test rate is down by 88% from peaking at 8.7% on January 1 to 1% on May 17. As a result, Governor Baker announced all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted effective May 29.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

UPDATE: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for May 28 thru June 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Citizens will have multiple opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccine at various vaccination clinics throughout the city. First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for children age 12 and older. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to individuals age 18 and older.