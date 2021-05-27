Carmakers Face New Pressure Due to Rising Steel Prices

The shortage of semiconductors that has sliced automobile production around the world during the last six months is a fact of life to which car makers have had to adjust. John Lawler, Ford Motor Co.’s chief financial officer, told analysts this week the company has no reason to adjust its earlier guidance that the shortage of semiconductors — many of them made in a single plant in Japan that was shut down for seven weeks due to a fire — could force the company to reduce its production by as much as 50% in the second quarter.