Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer Park, IL

Harry W. Lambert

coalcitycourant.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUSTER PARK— Harry Wayne Lambert, 69, of Custer Park, formerly of Bradenton, FL, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 20, 1950 in Joliet, Harry was a son of Elra and Frieda (Krumwiede) Lambert. He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1969. Harry enlisted into the United States Army in 1970, and served until his honorable discharge in 1972. He lived in Bradenton, FL for many years and worked for Harllee Packaging Inc. in Palmetto, FL as a foreman until his retirement. Following his retirement, Harry moved to Custer Park and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 241. He found great joy in being outdoors and watching local wildlife. Harry was an avid gardener who loved to tend to his flowers and vegetable garden. He enjoyed cooking and canning, and loved to read. Harry had a great appreciation for animals, especially his feline companion, Pita.

coalcitycourant.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Elwood, IL
Joliet, IL
Obituaries
City
Elwin, IL
Wilmington, IL
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, IL
City
Custer Park, IL
City
Joliet, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Retirement#Lincoln Memorial#Jordan#Wilmington High School#The United States Army#Harllee Packaging Inc#Baskerville Funeral Home#Memorial Arrangements#Bradenton#Palmetto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...