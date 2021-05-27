Qatar to Restart Atlanta Service in June

Now that Qatar Airways is back in Atlanta, the carrier is at its strongest position in the United States. Serving 12 gateways to the US and with three major partners, the airline has brought back all of its network and is making progress on bringing back its frequencies and capacity between the US and Qatar. This sets the airline up well in the coming years as the recovery continues. To understand more about the airline’s large presence in the US, Simple Flying spoke with Eric Odone, Senior Vice President of the Americas at Qatar Airways.