Qatar to Restart Atlanta Service in June
On June 1, Qatar Airways will reserve service between Doha and Atlanta, completing the restoration of its pre-pandemic U.S. gateways, the carrier announced. Qatar will operate four weekly flights to Atlanta, the last of Qatar's 10 U.S. destinations operated prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. The carrier also has added two new U.S. destinations beyond its original 10: San Francisco and Seattle, which it announced in conjunction with a new partnership with Alaska Airlines.www.businesstravelnews.com