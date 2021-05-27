Cancel
Merrick, NY

Schumer in Merrick: LIRR riders need their tax-break cash

By Andrew Garcia
Herald Community Newspapers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Long Island Railroad commuters save money with a monthly pre-tax deduction, the money from which sits in transit accounts owned by commuters and can only be used to pay for transit costs. Some who once took the train to work regularly have found themselves out of work or working remotely during the pandemic, however, leading to those funds piling up in individual accounts.

