Schumer in Merrick: LIRR riders need their tax-break cash

QUEENS VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL DESECRATED: Elected officials responded to the recent vandalism at the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst Park on June 2:. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “Inscribed on the wall of the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial are 371 names — 371 proud children of Queens who gave their lives in service of freedom and democracy half a century ago. These names are an eternal monument to the ideals that unite us as New Yorkers and as Americans, values that are worth fighting and dying for. That’s why the Memorial’s desecration with graffiti and hateful symbols, coming just two days after Memorial Day, isn’t just offensive to the memories of these soldiers and to their loved ones — it’s antithetical to the moral fiber of our state and our country, and it’s an insult to all those who stepped up in service of it. I have directed the New York State Police to assist in the investigation into this disgusting act of vandalism, and we will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.”