Opinion: We pay, they spend — assembly members reject property tax relief
In a recent City and Borough of Juneau Finance Committee meeting, a majority of Assembly members rebuffed an attempt to provide tax relief to Juneau property owners. The proposal by Michelle Hale, supported by Greg Smith and Wade Bryson, would have lowered the CBJ mill rate from its current 10.66 mills to 10.56 mills. After some discussion, it was defeated on a 6-3 vote. Their decision to maintain the current mill rate (a reduction from the previously proposed .20 mill increase) was forwarded for final approval at the next regular Assembly meeting on June 14.www.juneauempire.com