Jordan Brand will be giving the kiddos a new rendition of the Air Jordan 1 Mid in GS sizing that features a White, Black, and Metallic Gold colorway. You can never start a kid too early when it comes to sneakers. That being said, Jordan Brand has made a special point as of late to offer their younger fans new footwear options of their popular silhouettes like this Air Jordan 1 Mid. Featuring a classic color combination of Black, White, and Gold, the design calls for black leather on the sides and toes with white leather appearing on the overlay system. To add the luxurious shade of Gold, the ankles and Nike Swoosh logos on the sides don the color which adds a nice subtle addition to the classic Black/White rendition.