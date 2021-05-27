Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 High “Court Purple”

Every single year, it feels like the Air Jordan 1 High OG gets a dozen colorways. Even if that might not be the exact number, there is no denying that the silhouette is one of the most popular on the market and that there are a ton of sneakerheads out there who are ready to cop any new colorway they so desire. With 2021 almost halfway done, teasers for 2022 are starting to make their way to the internet, and recently, @zsneakerheadz came through with one of those mockups.