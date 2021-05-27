Where to Buy the Air Jordan 1 High “Court Purple”
OG Post 06.08.20 // It’s hard not to get excited about the stellar year for Jordan releases that 2021 is panning out to be. We’ve already had confirmation of the return of the “Carmine” Air Jordan 6, the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan 3, and an all-new “UNC” Air Jordan 1 for March Madness. There are several other promising releases too, including a possible return of the OG Metallic Purple Air Jordan 1, a sneaker that’s one of the few original yet to receive a proper OG reissue.houseofheat.co