A pioneer family of North Grenville
We live in a very transitory society. People and families move around a lot, depending on work, education, or even the seasons for those fortunate enough to follow the sun. In the history of North Grenville, there were families that arrived very early on and stayed for generations, where others didn't stay long enough to be recorded in the census returns, every ten years. Every now and then, there's a hint, a document or a letter, that lets us know of someone who passed through here on their way to somewhere else. But others left their mark in a very significant way, and one of those is the Barnes family.