ASUS isn’t exactly the top name that comes to mind when people ask about smartphones but it has introduced a number of decent-performing smartphones at different price points. We have seen the ASUS ROG Phone 5 recently but it failed a standard durability test. The Asus Zenfone 8 series was introduced recently but we have yet to see how good the Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip are. Apart from smartphones, ASUS is also in the business of Chromebooks. That’s something we know ASUS currently excels because otherwise, it wouldn’t really spend a lot of effort into introducing new models left and right.