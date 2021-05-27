2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Soccer model reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Chelsea has been struggling of late, losing three of its last four matches across all competitions, including a setback against Leicester City in the FA Cup final. Prior to the slump, the Blues registered a seven-game unbeaten streak that began and ended with victories over Manchester City. Chelsea attempts to make it three straight wins over the Cityzens when the Premier League rivals clash in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Blues dropped their first Premier League meeting with Man City this campaign before edging the Cityzens in the FA Cup semifinals in April and evening the Premier League season series with a road triumph earlier this month.