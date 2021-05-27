Jean Howcroft Dunn – Cache Valley Daily

January 1, 1943 – May 27, 2021 (age 78) Born on January 1st, 1943 to loving parents Arlo Matkin Bodily and Glenda Smart, in Fairview Idaho. Glen was born in a maternity home in Fairview Idaho as his dad postponed his entry into WWII to be home for his birth before leaving for active duty in Germany. His dad was injured in a tank explosion during the Battle of the Bulge. They lived on a dry farm in Fairview Idaho until he was 12 years old, the family moved to Lewiston Utah in the home where he lived until he left to marry and had two children, Kelly (Terry), and Teresa. They later divorced. He was drafted into the Army and then enlisted so he could go to school to become a communication specialist. He was sent to VietNam in January 1968, spending the next year in Nha Trang. Returning home in January of 1969, fulfilling his duty to God and Country. He moved to Denver in May of 1969 and went to work at Samsonite Luggage factory. Easily making friends, he was asked if he would like to meet a young woman for a blind date. He accepted the offer at which time, May 29, 1969, he met his wife to be, and her friend, and took them both on a picnic to City Park in Denver.