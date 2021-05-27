Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jean Howcroft Dunn – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 19, 1927 ~ May 23, 2021 (age 93) Jean Howcroft Dunn passed away on May 23, 2021, at the age of 93. Born June 19, 1927, in her grandmother’s home in Parowan, UT, Jean was the oldest of four daughters born to Mark Rigby and Ruth Parker Howcroft. Her family moved multiple times in her youth, living in Wyoming, New York and California before settling in Salt Lake City. Jean graduated from East High School in 1944, and then attended the University of Utah.

kvnutalk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Fairs#Salt Lake City#Cache Valley Daily#Ut#East High School#The University Of Utah#Mesa Arizona Temple#Utah State#Parker#Daughters#Redwood Memorial Cemetery#Family#Nephews#El Paso#Taylorsville#Tremonton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituarieskvnutalk

Kennedy Wayne Jones – Cache Valley Daily

To say goodbye to our son, brother, grandson, uncle and nephew, Kennedy Wayne Jones and his sweet fiancé Hope Southwick, this early in their lives, has been the hardest thing to go through for their loved ones. Yet, through their examples and our memories of the lives they lived, we can find the strength and peace to look forward to the future.
North Ogden, UTkvnutalk

Ann Heath Stenquist – Cache Valley Daily

Ann Heath Stenquist was born on Labor Day September 4, 1933 to Dean V. Heath and Edna Dudman Heath in North Ogden, Utah. She has one sister, Barbara. Ann was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on December 7, 1941. Mom could always remember her baptism date because when they returned from her baptism they learned about the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Mead, WAkvnutalk

Scott B Tolman – Cache Valley Daily

October 10, 1944 – May 25, 2021 (age 76) Scott B Tolman, 76 of Mead, Washington, passed away on May 25th, 2021, Not COVID-19 related for government counting purposes. He was born in Afton, Star Valley Wyoming on October 10th, 1944. He is a Grizzly from Logan High School 1962, an Aggie from Utah State University 1969, and a Trojan from the University of Southern California 1980. Scott served a two- and half-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Paris, France Mission from 1963 to 1965. He married Linda Marie Johnson for time and all Eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on September 29th, 1969.
Obituarieskvnutalk

Arlo “Glen” Bodily – Cache Valley Daily

January 1, 1943 – May 27, 2021 (age 78) Born on January 1st, 1943 to loving parents Arlo Matkin Bodily and Glenda Smart, in Fairview Idaho. Glen was born in a maternity home in Fairview Idaho as his dad postponed his entry into WWII to be home for his birth before leaving for active duty in Germany. His dad was injured in a tank explosion during the Battle of the Bulge. They lived on a dry farm in Fairview Idaho until he was 12 years old, the family moved to Lewiston Utah in the home where he lived until he left to marry and had two children, Kelly (Terry), and Teresa. They later divorced. He was drafted into the Army and then enlisted so he could go to school to become a communication specialist. He was sent to VietNam in January 1968, spending the next year in Nha Trang. Returning home in January of 1969, fulfilling his duty to God and Country. He moved to Denver in May of 1969 and went to work at Samsonite Luggage factory. Easily making friends, he was asked if he would like to meet a young woman for a blind date. He accepted the offer at which time, May 29, 1969, he met his wife to be, and her friend, and took them both on a picnic to City Park in Denver.
Obituarieskvnutalk

Jon Lake Montgomery – Cache Valley Daily

January 24, 1974 – June 3, 2021 (age 47) Jon Lake Montgomery, our beloved father, son, brother and friend returned to be with his Heavenly Father on 6/3/2021. Jon was a humble warrior who fought strongly for what he believed in. He was fiercely protective and loved deeply as he watched over those he loved with an iron strength. He was strong, loyal, brilliant and beautiful.
Taylorsville, UTkvnutalk

Judy Packer Edgar – Cache Valley Daily

November 27, 1940 – May 31, 2021 (age 80) Judy Packer Edgar, 80. Residing in Taylorsville, UT. Originally from Riverdale Idaho, was able to fight Medullary cancer just long enough to pass away from old age on Monday, May 31st, 2021. She was born November 27, 1940 to Rex Smith Packer and Susan Jane Tate.
Hyrum, UTkvnutalk

Mary Ellen Huerta – Cache Valley Daily

June 12, 1940 – May 23, 2021 (age 80) Mary Ellen Huerta, age 80, passed away May 23, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1940, in Pocatello, Idaho to Mike & Juanita Huerta. She was the oldest of 9 children. There are 4 sisters; Virginia, Aurora, Annie and Cecelia, and 4 brothers; Robert, Eddie, Raymond and Greg. Her mother said that she cared a lot about each of her siblings and took care of them often. She was also described as a “sensitive, pretty girl.”
Obituarieskvnutalk

Khalil Scott – Cache Valley Daily

November 29, 1926 – June 01, 2021 (age 94) Khalil Scott, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, due to age-related health challenges and a broken heart from the loss of his dear wife Patsy Scott, just 7 months prior. He was always asking about how she was doing and hoping that she was OK till he was able to join her. Khalil was born the 29th of November 1926 in Gwenford (a little community between Pleasant View and Samaria), Idaho. He was named Khalil, which was the name of the County Assessor, an honest man in the community. Khalil always taught his family to honor their name and never do anything that would bring dis-honor to their name. He was the sixth of ten children of George Milton Scott and Naomi Roderick. They moved to Pleasant View when Khalil was just 2 years old. His mother died during childbirth of his sister Laura. His dad was just 43 with four children at home but was always able to keep the family together.
Obituarieskvnutalk

Manuel Ruiz Morales – Cache Valley Daily

Manuel Ruiz Morales was born in Guatemala on December 10th, 1936. He was raised most of his life there, as he was growing up he has always been a very hard working person. He began working as a heavy machine operator and would work on fixing roads. Later on he met his wife; Gloria Santizo and had three kids; Sandra, Osman, and Fara.
Logan, UTnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Brenda L. Pound – Cache Valley Daily | #education | #technology | #training

January 17, 1958 ~ June 4, 2021 (age 63) Brenda L. Pound, age 63, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on June 4, 2021. She was born January 17, 1958, in Logan Utah to Garth Loraine Lee and Lila Florence Henry. She is known for her love of her family, her talents and knowledge of fiber and textiles, and sharing the skills she learned with others.
Salt Lake City, UTkvnutalk

Temple Square Is Reopening to the Public This Summer – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reopening portions of Temple Square, one of the top tourist attractions in Utah. The phased reopening will begin on June 14 with the Church’s Conference Center and additional facilities to follow in the coming months. The area has been closed to the general public and visits, except for some limited virtual tours, since COVID cases began to grow throughout the state, March 2020.
Logan, UTkvnutalk

CacheARTS to host free COVID-19 clinic Wednesday – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts has has announced that it will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan. In a partnership with the Bear River Health Department, the CacheARTS clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at 43 N. Main Street.
Cache County, UTkvnutalk

Not just hand-cuffs but now Hollyhocks – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Many people locally may not know that the Cache County Sheriff’s Office has a greenhouse. The greenhouse is a part of the Sheriff’s office Work Diversion program. One inmate is selected and that inmate works in the greenhouse planting and tending to the plants -seven days a week.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Buildings of note: Cache Valley structures featured in new book

Walls can indeed talk if you ask University of Utah professor Martha Bradley-Evans, author of the new book “An Architectural Travel Guide to Utah,” which includes profiles of more than 600 buildings in the state, including 31 in Cache Valley. “There is nothing like a great building,” Bradley-Evans writes in...
Logan, UTkvnutalk

Popular Noon Concert Series back, beginning June 2 – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – The Logan Tabernacle Noon Concert Series is back after a year hiatus starting June 2, with the Young Artist Cup winners taking stage on Wednesday. The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID-19. In addition to the noon concerts, there are six evening concerts throughout the summer scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Wellsville, UTkvnutalk

Wellsville justice court vacancy announced – Cache Valley Daily

WELLSVILLE —Applications are being accepted for a justice court judge position that will serve Wellsville. The position will replace Judge Terry Moore who resigned on May 15, 2021. Moore served as a justice court judge for both Smithfield and Wellsville. The University of Utah graduate was appointed to the bench...