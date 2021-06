NORTH LOGAN – Students from Region 11 are traveling all over Utah this week to participate in playoff games in baseball, softball, boys soccer, track and tennis. Next week will involve students who participate in boys and girls lacrosse. Even though some of these students have to travel long distances and miss time in their schools, they don’t have to miss time from their classes. The Cache County School District, in association with the Logan City School District, has equipped 10 activity busses with WiFi so students can continue to complete coursework while their teams travel long distances.