2021 Olympics: Head of Japan Doctors Union says Games may produce new COVID-19 strain

By Chris Bengel
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympics -- which were supposed to take place in 2020 but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- are less than two months away now. However, the host country is still very much battling the pandemic. While many nations around the world are seeing vaccination numbers rise and infected rates go lower, that is not the case in Japan.

ProtestsKFYR-TV

Japan: Tokyo protest against Olympic games

Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance. White House press sec.: Tax credits to help with child poverty gap. Families with children will be getting some money from the Biden administration starting July. National. Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof. Updated:...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Nearly 60 per cent of people in Japan think the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics should be CANCELLED, new study shows - as Covid-19 cases continue to grow in the country

Almost 60 per cent of people in Japan believe the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games should be cancelled, according to a study released on Sunday, as coronavirus infections surge across the country and anti-Olympics protests continue. A total of 59.7 per cent stated that they were opposed in a two-day...
Public Healthbarrie360.com

Japan determined to hold Tokyo Olympics despite fourth COVID-19 wave and “worried” public

Despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections taking over and a low vaccine rate, Japan’s government says it will hold the 2021 Summer Olympics no matter what. Japan extended its third official state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan hit 6,800 on Thursday. The country’s fourth wave of COVID-19 infections has been blamed on a hasty attempt to re-start the economy, lax lockdowns, and pandemic fatigue.
Public Healthpbs.org

Tokyo Olympics to open even if COVID-19 cases rise in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The IOC vice president in charge of the postponed Tokyo Olympics said Friday the games would open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan were under a state of emergency because of rising COVID-19 cases. John Coates, speaking from Australia...
Sportsdallassun.com

Should Japan cancel the Tokyo Olympics? It may not be able to

As Japan suffers a fourth wave of COVID-19, domestic opposition to the summer Olympic and Paralympic games is mounting. Two new opinion polls, showing that between 60% and 80% want the games either cancelled or postponed, have triggered a frenzy of articles all asking the same question: will the Olympics be cancelled?
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

U.S. warns against travel to Japan ahead of Olympics amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The State Department and health officials are warning Americans against travel to Japan — which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months — due to a of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Japan Flips Out After Olympics Chief Says ‘Sacrifices’ Must Be Made for Games

The imminent Tokyo Olympics is already hugely unpopular in Japan—but two top Games officials have managed to make it much, much worse. On Saturday, as calls grow ever louder for the Games to be postponed or canceled altogether due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach showed incredibly poor judgement by reportedly saying: “The athletes definitely can make their Olympic dreams come true. We have to make some sacrifices to make this possible.” The “sacrifices” comment came a day after John Coates, an IOC vice president, reportedly said the Games will “absolutely” go ahead regardless of what happens with Japan’s coronavirus situation. Doctors in Japan’s second biggest city, Osaka, warned of a “system collapse” on Monday after a massive surge in cases, and recent polling showed more than 80 percent of people in Japan are opposed to the Games.
Worldmoderntokyotimes.com

The USA issues Covid-19 Level 4 warning not to travel to Japan: Olympics 2 months away

The USA issues Covid-19 Level 4 warning not to travel to Japan: Olympics 2 months away. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remain determined to hold the Olympics. However, with increasing deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) and the slow vaccination program in Japan, it seems that the United States is very worried.
Travelohionewstime.com

US COVID Travel Warning: Japan says it won’t hurt Olympic athletes

The United States does not ban Americans from visiting Japan, but warnings can affect premiums and whether people decide to attend the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo, Japan — The Japanese government immediately denied the US warning on Tuesday to warn Americans to avoid traveling to Japan. It will affect the Olympic athletes who want to participate in the postponed Tokyo Games.