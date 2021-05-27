B.LEAGUE sees Asian Quota as major step towards raising Asia basketball to another level

The third week of May was another tough week in the grains — all except for corn and July canola, which were the only markets to end with weekly gains. The pressure was due to negative fundamentals as rapid planting progress is giving the grains a chance at above average yields in most regions. To top that off, most of the U.S. is sitting with adequate to surplus moisture conditions. Adding to the selling pressure were rain events in the Northern Plains. Although most of North Dakota came up short on the forecasted rain, there was enough rain in most regions to help with germination.