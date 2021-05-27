B.LEAGUE sees Asian Quota as major step towards raising Asia basketball to another level

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Occlutech AG ("Occlutech" or the "Company") today announces that the planned recruitment of 180 patients has been reached in the Company's trial in China for its ASD Occluder. The Occlutech ASD Occluder is used in the treatment of Atrial Septal Defects (ASD), which is a congenital heart condition. The completion of the patient recruitment represents a significant milestone in the process towards approval of Occlutech's ASD Occluder in China. The trial is conducted as a multicenter, randomized, prospective trial. It is commencing now and is supporting Occlutech's application for market approval of the ASD Occluder in China. Once the 12 months follow-up for all patients is completed the Company expects to file for regulatory approval by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).