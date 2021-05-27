Union slams University of Colorado spending, wages and bond debt

Colorado State University unveiled a new cannabis science laboratory on October 19, showcasing plans for further research into the chemistry behind cannabinoids. Part of CSU’s College of Natural Sciences, the Panacea Life Sciences Cannabinoid Research Lab was announced over a year ago after a $1.5 million donation from Panacea Life Sciences, a Colorado CBD company founded by CSU alum Leslie Buttorff. The new lab has “state-of-the-art chemical separation and analysis instrumentation,” according to an announcement from CSU, and will focus on all cannabinoids outside of THC, which remains federally illegal.
