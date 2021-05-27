The Sembrich Announces the Opening of its Museum and Lakeside Grounds

New York state is acquiring more than 1,200 acres of land in Warren County that will be added to the Adirondack Park. The state purchase of 1,263 acres from the Open Space Institute includes Huckleberry Mountain, an elongated peak that rises 2,400 feet and is known for cliffs along its south and southwest face. In 2017 the Institute transferred 848 acres of Huckleberry Mountain land to the Department of Environmental Conservation to be added to the Lake George Wild Forest. President and CEO Kim Elliman says those were adjacent parcels and the current state purchase culminates over four years of work to add the remaining lands to the Wilcox Wild Forest.