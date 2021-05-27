newsbreak-logo
The Sembrich Announces the Opening of its Museum and Lakeside Grounds

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLTON LANDING — The Sembrich has announced the opening of its museum and historic lakeside grounds for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29. “We are thrilled to return to regular operations and welcome visitors to The Sembrich’s museum and grounds in 2021,” said Suzanna M. Bernd, the Sembrich’s Executive Director, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to enjoy music, history, and nature again here on Lake George.”

