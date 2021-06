Sommelier André Mack returns to show you how knowing what to look for on the label of a red wine will help you better enjoy what's inside. Does one varietal or region always get your tastebuds dancing? Is a particular importer known to really please your palate? What do all those icons on the back mean? Andre is here to demystify and (of course) sample six bottles of wine to see how label expectations match up with the reality of taste.