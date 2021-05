Walkers and runners along the trails of Saratoga Spa State Park will be privy to an atmospheric soundscape starting next week. As part of an installation called “Ellen Reid Soundwalk,” park-goers can use a GPS-enabled app that plays certain compositions depending on their location. Reid, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, first premiered a version of Soundwalk in Central Park last fall. She went on to set up Soundwalks in several other parks, including one for a short time in Saratoga last fall, as co-commissioned by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.