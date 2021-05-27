Cancel
LE GRAND VERRE, Curated Single Serve Ethically Made French Wines, Launches in the US

winebusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK MAY 27, 2021 – LE GRAND VERRE, the award-winning, single serve, ethical, proprietarily designed, and predominantly female produced boutique wine collection of France, has officially arrived on American shores. Envisioned by three French wine-loving friends, Nicolas Deffrennes, Founder, Régis Fanget, Brand and Artistic Director, and Valérian Déjours, Chief Operating Officer, the trio dreamt up LGV with one mission: to embody the culture and experience of tasting premium French wines – without the need to open an entire bottle.

#Organic Wine#Wine Club#New Wine#Ros Wine#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Unique Wines#Powerful Wines#France#Brand Design#Chardonnay#Brand And Artistic#Lgv#Harvard University#Sauvignon Blanc#Domaine De Caylus#Syrah And Grenache#Premium French Wines#Delicious French Wine
