LE GRAND VERRE, Curated Single Serve Ethically Made French Wines, Launches in the US
NEW YORK, NEW YORK MAY 27, 2021 – LE GRAND VERRE, the award-winning, single serve, ethical, proprietarily designed, and predominantly female produced boutique wine collection of France, has officially arrived on American shores. Envisioned by three French wine-loving friends, Nicolas Deffrennes, Founder, Régis Fanget, Brand and Artistic Director, and Valérian Déjours, Chief Operating Officer, the trio dreamt up LGV with one mission: to embody the culture and experience of tasting premium French wines – without the need to open an entire bottle.www.winebusiness.com