LE GRAND VERRE, Curated Single Serve Ethically Made French Wines, Launches in the US

NAPA, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Year after year, higher income individuals and college graduates in the United States name wine as their alcohol of choice. Or so says Gallup's annual poll of American consumption habits. And nowhere is that inclination more evident than with the mega-rich - those with the kind of money associated with luxury items like yachts. Wine Ambassador, based in Napa, California, caters to exactly that clientele and recently announced the launch, so to speak, of its fine wine deliveries to those who own these vessels both domestically and internationally.