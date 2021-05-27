Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

CHARLES ELBERT SIZEMORE

Coalfield.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Elbert Sizemore, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Ad & Emma Sizemore; wife: Kay Sizemore; and sister: Rita Ann Riddle. He is survived by his four children: Karen...

www.thecoalfieldprogress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estes Funeral Home#Wife#Sister#Family#Elbert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
RelationshipsMarshall County Tribune-Courier

Charlie and Betty Baker

Less than 10 years after losing their first loves, Nancy and Carl, Charles A. Baker and Betty Reynolds Ham, lovingly known as Nana and Papaw, were united in marriage in May of 1981. Unlike the traditional “two becoming one”, two families became one. Their union merged two families each of them had started years before.
Obituariestheweektoday.com

Charles Evans Bascom, 79

Charles Evans Bascom died peacefully in Tucson on March 29th, 2021 at the age of 79 as the gorgeous full moon was setting. His last days were spent at home surrounded by loving caregivers, friends and family. Charlie was fascinated with all things to do with the sky … be...
Dallas County, ALSelam Times-Journal

Charles King

Mr. Charles King, resident of New York, formerly of Dallas County, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at noon. from Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow in Sidney Chapel Cemetery directed by Randall Miller Funeral Home Service, Inc., Selma.
Des Moines, IADes Moines Business Record

The Elbert Files: Jan Gillum did it all

Jan Gillum retires this month at age 85 after 60 years with Ruan family businesses. I’ve known her for more than 30 years and while she would never say this, I will: Jan Gillum is as close to the perfect executive assistant as anyone will ever find. At one point,...
ObituariesThe Guardian

William Cain obituary

My father, William Cain, who has died aged 85, was a reforming Manx lawyer and wildlife campaigner. His tenure as attorney general of the Isle of Man between 1980 and 1993 marked a historic period of change. He oversaw a radical overhaul of the island’s system of government, while driving...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Oliver Neville obituary

My friend Oliver Neville, who has died aged 91, was principal of Rada, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, in London, for nearly a decade. He had started his life in the theatre as a scene painter before acting in regional theatre. Oliver was born in Birmingham, to Frederick Neville,...
Warwick, RIwarwickonline.com

Donna M. (Ravenola) August

Donna M. (Ravenola) August, 74, went to eternal life on May 24th. Born and raised in Enfield, Connecticut, she and her husband of 53 years, Richard “Dick” August, moved to Rhode Island in 1974. She is survived by a daughter, Melanie Cargilo, a teacher in Warwick, her husband Jeremy and their sons, Joshua and Brian and a son, Brig. Gen. Mark August, USAF, his wife Cristen and their four children, Sam, Ben, Casey and Caelie; a sister, Joanne Ehresman (John) in Connecticut and their daughter, Lori Arsenault and son, Michael Ehresman (Alice); and brother John Ravenola (Tatiana) in Florida. Another son, Army Captain Matthew August was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.
Lewisburg, WVPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Lisa Jo Ervin

ERVIN February 16, 1962 - June 1, 2021 Lisa Jo Ervin, from Lewisburg, went to be with her beloved parents, Bill and Emma Lee Morgan, on June 1, 2021. Lisa fought a long battle, but continued to live each day of her life to the fullest and with the utmost grace. Lisa never let anything stand in her way of doing what she loved. Lisa was a beautician at the Upper Cut for 17 years. Even though being a beautician and riding horses were her passion, her most treasured role was being a mother to her two beautiful children, Gretchen Emily and Katie Ann. On...
Books & Literatureprincetonreview.com

Charles R.

Very good tutor, did what he was supposed to and did it at a a good pace. He was more inept I like that because it helped me understand more. The tutor was very friendly and offered great tips and suggestions. Heather. English - Essay Writing - College Level. Apr...