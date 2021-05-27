CHARLES ELBERT SIZEMORE

ERVIN February 16, 1962 - June 1, 2021 Lisa Jo Ervin, from Lewisburg, went to be with her beloved parents, Bill and Emma Lee Morgan, on June 1, 2021. Lisa fought a long battle, but continued to live each day of her life to the fullest and with the utmost grace. Lisa never let anything stand in her way of doing what she loved. Lisa was a beautician at the Upper Cut for 17 years. Even though being a beautician and riding horses were her passion, her most treasured role was being a mother to her two beautiful children, Gretchen Emily and Katie Ann. On...