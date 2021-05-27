Cancel
Delaware County, IA

Delaware County Suicide Prevention Coalition Looking for Community Support

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month – and a couple of local women have started an initiative to get people talking more about mental health and end negative stigmas. Jessica Pape and Stefanie Dingbaum are cousins – Pape serves as the Area Director for Heartland Youth for Christ and Dingbaum works as a School Social Worker with Keystone AEA and West Delaware. They say we need to get to a point in our community where mental health is talked about just as much as our physical health. Pape says in their jobs, they both hear from local teens who struggle with where to find help or who to talk to.

kmch.com
