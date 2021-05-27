New Inspection Procedures for Complaints Related to Residential Air-conditioning Systems
AUSTIN, TX – As the Austin temperatures begin to rise, Austin Code would like to remind the public that there are new inspection procedures for air-conditioning systems. “Hot, humid summers and poor ventilation can lead to dangerous conditions,” said Interim Assistant Director Daniel Word. “Those conditions can also lead to mold growth which is harmful for residents with underlying respiratory conditions. For these reasons, Austin Code is implementing specific inspection procedures for A/C units.”www.austintexas.gov