Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

New Inspection Procedures for Complaints Related to Residential Air-conditioning Systems

austintexas.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TX – As the Austin temperatures begin to rise, Austin Code would like to remind the public that there are new inspection procedures for air-conditioning systems. “Hot, humid summers and poor ventilation can lead to dangerous conditions,” said Interim Assistant Director Daniel Word. “Those conditions can also lead to mold growth which is harmful for residents with underlying respiratory conditions. For these reasons, Austin Code is implementing specific inspection procedures for A/C units.”

www.austintexas.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning Systems#Central Air Conditioning#Temperature#Air Conditioning Units#Residential Property#Public Property#Interim#Ipmc#Ibc#Heating Facilities#Code Inspectors#A C Units#Unit#Respiratory Conditions#Tenants#Mold Growth#Safe Working Condition#Dangerous Conditions#Irc#Nov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
West Lake Hills, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Family and construction law firm to relocate to West Lake Hills

Family and construction law firm, Bollier Ciccone LLP will relocate to a new 6,500-square-foot office space in Westlake Oaks Executive Park at 1101 S. Hwy. 360, Bldg. G, Ste. 200, West Lake Hills. The practice, which operates under Leslie Bollier and Tony Ciccone has seen steady growth over the last few years and outgrew its downtown Austin location, according to a release from the firm. The new space is under construction by DKC Construction Group and Bollier Ciccone LLP will officially relocate in the summer. 512-477-5796. https://bclawtx.com/
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Cities Should Be Used to House the Homeless and Build Affordable Housing

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

City of Austin seeking public input in selection of next police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — The search is on to locate a replacement for Brian Manely, the former Austin police chief who retired in March. While Joseph Chacon continues to serve as interim chief, the search continues, and city officials are asking the public to provide feedback about what is important to them in a candidate.
Austin, TXaudacy.com

Public input begins on search for Austin's next police chief

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- The search process for Austin's next police chief enters a new phase Monday, with the first of five virtual community meetings aimed at community feedback on what the city should look for in its next chief. Ralph Andersen & Associates is assisting City Manager Spencer Cronk with...
Posted by
Austin Business Journal

Cold storage facility planned in Seguin as demand for refrigerated space ratchets up

An Austin-based company says it's filling a need in the market for cold storage space for food production facilities. There was already high demand pre-pandemic because of a rise in direct-to-consumer sales, then Covid-19 hit and people clamored to have food and groceries delivered to their door. Click through for more info on the building, to be located near I-35 and SH 46, and the businesses involved.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

First of several virtual meetings held to gather feedback in search for next Austin police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday afternoon was the first of five chances this week for Austinites to tell City of Austin recruiters what they want in their next police chief. Greg Nelson, with the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates, told community members that this will be an inclusive process and he encouraged candid feedback. He reiterated City Manager Spencer Cronk's message about change being difficult but that, at the same time, it could also bring opportunity.
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus.
Austin, TXKLTV

Gov. Abbott announces end to pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits

AUSTIN – Texans will soon no longer be able to claim certain federal unemployment benefits such as the $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...