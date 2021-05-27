2020 Class of FIBA Hall of Fame: Park Shin-ja

MIES (Switzerland) - Korean basketball legend Park Shin-ja has been honored for her services to the sport by being inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Shin-ja and eight other players - Steve Nash (Canada), Isabelle Fijalkowski (France), Agnes Nemeth (Hungary), Mieczyslaw Lopatka (Poland), Modestas Paulauskas (Lithuania), Kenichi Sako (Japan), Alexander Volkov (Ukraine) and Jure Zdovc (Slovenia) - are being enshrined as part of the Class of 2020, as well as legendary coaches Ruben Magnano (Argentina), Svetislav Pesic (Serbia) and Tara Van Derveer (USA).