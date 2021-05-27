newsbreak-logo
Saratoga Springs, NY

Live This Summer at SPAC, and Beyond

By Saratoga TODAY, Entertainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS — The following pop concerts scheduled to take place at Saratoga Performing Arts Center this year. For ticket information, go to: spac.org. Sept. 12: Willie Nelson & Family, Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, Margo Price. Sept. 13: Maroon 5. Sept. 14: The Black Crowes. Sept. 17-18: Dave Matthews Band.

Posted by
Syracuse.com

Dead & Company tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

Dead & Company is returning to the road in 2021. The supergroup, featuring John Mayer and former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, announced their tour dates over the weekend. Dead & Co. will play three concerts in Upstate New York: Aug. 23 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Aug. 25 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and Aug. 27 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs.
Saratoga County, NY1045theteam.com

Saratoga Brewfest is Back

Get ready, because Brewfest is back!!! We are so excited to have you back at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds on June 26th from 4-7 pm where you can sample over 100 different beers and seltzers! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10 am, so make sure to grab your tickets, and start your summer off right by drinking with us!
PoliticsBloodhorse.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Festival Tickets Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
Posted by
Q 105.7

A Look Back At SPAC – 1970’s

It won't take much to get me excited about the return of concerts. As a matter of fact there are a number of new tours being announced and dates for previous tours being rescheduled. Just today Dead & Company announced an August 27th show at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Before you know it we will have the opportunity to hear music performed live again.
Saratoga County, NYTimes Union

Freihofer's Jazz Festival back live at SPAC

The Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is back this year as a live event. After being forced onto a trimmed virtual version for 2020, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center along with Absolutely Live Entertainment announced the return of the festival for the weekend of June 26-27 at SPAC. Gates will open each day at 10 a.m. with performances scheduled from noon to 6 p.m.
Saratogian

Live music returns to SPAC next month with return of Jazz fest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The stage at Saratoga Performing Arts Center will soon be filled with entertainment and fans again as the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival begins next month. Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Absolutely Live Entertainment announce the return of the 2021 Freihofer's® Saratoga Jazz Festival, marking the...
Daily Gazette

Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival to return this summer

Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival returns to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center from June 26-27 with in-person concerts by Dianne Reeves, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Christian McBride and others. The festival, which is co-hosted by Absolutely Live Entertainment, marks the first live performances that the venue will have hosted since the pandemic...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Al Di Meola, Dianne Reeves Headline SPAC’s Return of Live Music with Jazz Festival on June 26-27

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Absolutely Live Entertainment announce the return of the 2021 Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival, marking the first live performances on SPAC's stage since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered arts venues last spring. The festival will be headlined by Dianne Reeves, Cécile Mclorin Salvant, Christian...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Dance Alliance Presents: Hollywood's Golden Age

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Dance Alliance of the Capital Region announces a unique virtual series that captures the allure of Hollywood's Golden Age with a virtual tour by collector Mike Kaplan followed by a movement class in the style of one theme per week. Part 1 will include a virtual...
Saratoga County, NYDaily Gazette

‘Soundwalk’ is back at Saratoga Spa State Park, with more music to explore

Walkers and runners along the trails of Saratoga Spa State Park will be privy to an atmospheric soundscape starting next week. As part of an installation called “Ellen Reid Soundwalk,” park-goers can use a GPS-enabled app that plays certain compositions depending on their location. Reid, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, first premiered a version of Soundwalk in Central Park last fall. She went on to set up Soundwalks in several other parks, including one for a short time in Saratoga last fall, as co-commissioned by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Saratoga Springs, NYhvmag.com

Everything You Need to Do on a Day Trip to Saratoga Springs

Whether you go for the history, the races, or the spa, this 24-hour guide to the Saratoga County city will take you from morning to night. To say that there’s a lot to do in Saratoga Springs would be an understatement. The city has such an abundance of sights and sounds that it is hard to know where to begin. The Saratoga Spa State Park and the Saratoga Automobile Museum lure history lovers, while the spas, wineries, and breweries attract anyone in search of a romantic weekend getaway. Throughout the year, locals and visitors alike flock to the upstate spot to jam outdoors with their favorite artists at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. To top it all off, the Saratoga Race Course is the place to be come late summer. The six weeks of horse racing are almost as exciting as the people watching.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Memoir of A Music Shop Owner: Saratoga Shop Owner Pens Story-Filled Memoir of the Shape of the Sounds Heard Around The World

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Walk past the shop on Phila Street that stands nestled alongside Hattie’s Restaurant and just beneath the legendary performance stage that is Caffe Lena. Here, standing behind the stenciled glass front windows of the woodwind shop that bears his name, there’s a good chance you will find Billy Cole, continuing to do the work just as he has over the past several decades.
Saratoga Springs, NYTroy Record

Immersive audio experience to return to Saratoga Spa State Park

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is returning to Saratoga Spa State Park, with a relaunch scheduled for May 20. Created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and co-commissioned by Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Ellen Reid SOUNDWALK is a GPS-enabled work of public art in the Saratoga Spa State Park that uses music to illuminate the natural environment.