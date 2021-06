Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Manchester and Edgewood on Wednesday. Secretary Naig first stopped at Mitch and Angie Peyton’s new show facility south of Manchester. The Legacy Cattle Company opened this spring, giving youth from the area – especially those who don’t live on a farm – a place to train and house their cattle that they can show at the local fairs. Naig says the Peytons have the right idea.