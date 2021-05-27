Benovia Winery, Renowned for Critically-Acclaimed Pinot Noir & Chardonnay, Releases its First Cabernet Sauvignon
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 26, 2021) – Today Benovia Winery, a small production, family-owned winery in the heart of the Russian River Valley – renowned for critically-acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay – releases Cabernet Sauvignon for the first time ever. In this release the winemaking team’s extensive knowledge in crafting Cabernet Sauvignon is complemented by unparalleled fruit from the Napa Valley’s prestigious Oakville AVA, and from the esteemed Cooley Vineyard in Northern Sonoma.www.winebusiness.com