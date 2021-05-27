Benovia Winery, Renowned for Critically-Acclaimed Pinot Noir & Chardonnay, Releases its First Cabernet Sauvignon

The lineage for Evenstad Reserve stems from its inaugural vintage in 1990 and the brand launched by famed winemaker Ken Wright for Grace Evenstad and her late husband, Ken. The Minnesotans named their project for their daughter, Serene, and their laser-focus on two varieties — Chardonnay and Pinot Noir — planted across six estate vineyards in three appellations is evident year after year. A traditional barrel program of 16 months in French oak casts deep cherry, blueberry and earth aromas and a touch of cedar. The palate developed by Michael Fay — whose résumé includes Duckhorn’s Goldeneye label — proves that as black cherry, blueberry and raspberry flavors slide smoothly prior to sliding off with flourish of elegant tannins and brightness. A gold-medal winner at the 2021 Cascadia International, serve it with Beef Wellington, duck breast with an orange marmalade sauce or seared venison tenderloin.