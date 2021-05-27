BOXT, the Premium Direct-to-Consumer Winery, Launches Limited Edition Rosé for National Rosé Day

It’s been a long time since rosé’s old marketing slogan, “Real men drink pink,” made any sense. Well, yes, of course they do. These days, the arguments run to the beauty of Pinot Noir as the foundation variety, or the superiority of a traditional Grenache blend; a preference for fruit-forward West Coast rosés or minerally pinks from Provence; and which Thanksgiving sides work best with rosé—because it’s truly a year-round tipple now. Thanksgiving aside, though, now is the time of year the new “crop” is released, and we can’t resist the chance to get serious about tasting, to spot the best new bottles.