BOXT, the Premium Direct-to-Consumer Winery, Launches Limited Edition Rosé for National Rosé Day

winebusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin, TX (May 25, 2021) - BOXT, the female-founded, direct-to-consumer winery launches its first-ever premium rosé wine, just in time for National Rosé Day on June 12. Profile Nine, the latest fine wine to the BOXT collection is whole cluster pressed, rosé of Pinot Noir. With its delicate apricot color, subtle floral aroma and refreshingly bright acidity, this elegant blush rosé is cool, crisp, bright and dry. In a word, it's divine.

www.winebusiness.com
