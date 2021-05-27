Premiere Napa Valley 2021: The Vice Wine Donates 20 Cases of 100% Single-Vineyard Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Ren Harris, who helped found the Napa Valley Grapegrowers trade group nearly five decades ago, has been honored by the organization as its 2021 Napa Valley Grower of the Year. “Ren Harris is an icon, scratch that, a legend in the Napa Valley. His tireless efforts to preserve and protect the land, the vineyards, the people, and the community are woven into the fabric of the Napa Valley. If the Grower of the Year were to receive an Oscar-like statue instead of a belt buckle, Ren would be the model for it,” group president NVG President Michael Silacci stated in the group’s Friday announcement.