Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

Premiere Napa Valley 2021: The Vice Wine Donates 20 Cases of 100% Single-Vineyard Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

winebusiness.com
 13 days ago

To hear Moroccan-born winemaker Malek Amrani describe a barrel of 2018 100% Single-Vineyard Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon that he held back in anticipation of bringing a phenomenal wine to Napa’s prestigious charitable trade event, is nothing short of poetry. For their first time at Premiere Napa Valley, The Vice Wine donated one of the largest lots in the 2021 auction.

www.winebusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
City
Vineyard, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Bottle#New World Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Cabernet Sauvignon#Powerful Wines#Fruit#Auction#Moroccan#Sylvain Grande Reserve#French#Thevicewine Com#Thevicewine#Premiere Napa Valley#Napa Valley Wines#Napa Wines#Single Vineyard Howell#Single Varietal Wines#Single Grape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Rutherford, CAPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Napa Valley Suite Comes With Free-flowing Dom Perignon — and Feels Just Like a French Countryside Château

Napa Valley is often considered one of the most luxurious escapes in the country — but the over-the-top suites at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California take the Napa experience to the next level. The adults-only hotel has just 50 rooms on their 33-acre slice of wine country heaven. And while there is no such thing as a bad room at Auberge du Soleil, their Private Maisons are some of the most coveted hotel rooms in all of Napa Valley, complete with a complimentary bar stocked with six exceptional local wines and reserve Dom Perignon.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Napa Farmers Market: A vegan lifestyle can taste as good as it feels

Growing up in the kitchen and becoming vegan for the past three years has made food central to my identity. At the root, being vegan is about my interconnectedness to all beings, ethically consuming plant-based foods, ancestral healing, and reducing my carbon footprint, among other reasons. I love venturing out...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

On 50 years in the Napa Valley wine business

Fifty years ago, on May 14, 1971 I closed escrow on densely forested land at the top of Spring Mountain that had remnants of a long-abandoned vineyard. This would become Smith-Madrone Vineyards and Winery. Growing up lifeguarding on the beaches in Santa Monica, I never could have predicted that my...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The wildlife of Napa Valley: Birds, bears, bobcats and more

With its diverse landscape, Napa County and its surrounding areas are rich with an abundance of wildlife. If you are lucky enough to live here or you’re just visiting, you don’t have to venture far to see a wide variety of mammals and birds. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Thanks to Chef Ken Frank and his team

On May 5, Cinco de Mayo for many, Chef Ken Frank and his team transformed the Michelin starred La Toque into El Toque, serving delicious Mexican cuisine and raising funds for Puertas Abiertas, Napa’s resource center for the county’s Latinx community. It was a wonderful meal and the event raised...
Napa County, CAcaliforniaagnet.com

Ren Harris of Paradigm Winery Named Napa Valley Grower of the Year

Oakville grape grower and Napa Valley Grapegrowers founder, Ren Harris, has been named the 2021 Napa Valley Grower of the Year. Harris began his farming career in the late 1960s, moving from San Francisco with his wife, Napa Valley native, Marilyn Pelissa. They purchased a prune orchard in Oakville, CA, where Harris began working odd jobs for family and friends, growing a passion for agriculture and farming.
Oakville, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley Grapegrowers picks co-founder Ren Harris as Grower of the Year

Ren Harris, who helped found the Napa Valley Grapegrowers trade group nearly five decades ago, has been honored by the organization as its 2021 Napa Valley Grower of the Year. “Ren Harris is an icon, scratch that, a legend in the Napa Valley. His tireless efforts to preserve and protect the land, the vineyards, the people, and the community are woven into the fabric of the Napa Valley. If the Grower of the Year were to receive an Oscar-like statue instead of a belt buckle, Ren would be the model for it,” group president NVG President Michael Silacci stated in the group’s Friday announcement.
Napa, CAsonomamag.com

All Aboard! Napa Valley Wine Train to Resume Operations

After being stopped in its tracks at the onset of the pandemic, the Napa Valley Wine Train is once again inviting wine (and train) enthusiasts to hop on the one-of-a-kind attraction starting Monday. The train is a popular way to explore Napa wines and cuisine, while taking in the views...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Rebecca Yerger, Memory Lane : Napa County’s literary legacy

The literary sons and daughters of Napa County are as diverse as the subject matter of their works. Some of these authors were born here while others adopted Napa County as their temporary or permanent home. Regardless of their residency status, these individuals have enriched the Napa County cultural heritage.
Napa, CAmusicinsf.com

Bottlerock Lineup Announced

Napa Residents get early access to purchase 3-day General Admission tickets beginning Today, May 17th at 10am PT, while supplies last. All current ticket holders have received an email with their ticket options. If you are a current ticket holder & have not received this information, please visit here to update your email.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Commemorating its 60th anniversary and Heitz Cellar has released the 2016 vintage of Lot C-91 Cabernet Sauvignon, a cuvée that was last made by the estate’s late founder, Joe Heitz, and released in 1969. In keeping with Joe Heitz's vision for this wine, Lot C-91 is blended from the single...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Napa Wildlife Rescue reborn in its new Carneros home

The fox had been found barely able to move along a trail in Westwood Hills Park and looked like it needed a dramatic rebirth, maybe something close to a miracle. It received a new lease on life after care at Napa Wildlife Rescue. Let out of a box in a kennel on a recent day, it scurried around and jumped several feet into the air like a champion.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Napa County Master Gardeners: Hellebores in your garden

I love hellebores because they stay green all year, bloom in the winter, and don’t take a lot of water to keep them happy. Hellebores are called Lenten roses by some because they start to bloom around the time of Lent. But they are not roses. The flowers have some...
Oakville, CAPress Democrat

Gucci tycoon’s Napa Valley mansion on the market for $26.5 million

Villa Mille Rose, the home of Gucci tycoon Maria Manetti Shrem, is on the market in Oakville in Napa County for $26.5 million. The 19-acre, 11-bedroom, 12,708-square-foot estate is a fitting tribute to the Mediterranean villas of Manetti Shrem’s native Italy. Filled with elegant design elements befitting of a friend of Prince Charles, the European villa will transport you to another place and time.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Grapevines: Napa Boys & Girls Club offering free summer programs

The Boys & Girls Club will be able to offer free, full-day programs at the Napa Clubhouse, American Canyon Clubhouse, Pueblo Vista Elementary School, and Canyon Oaks Elementary School for up to 550 children throughout its six-week summer program. The program is made possible by a partnership of Boys &...