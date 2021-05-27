Premiere Napa Valley 2021: The Vice Wine Donates 20 Cases of 100% Single-Vineyard Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
To hear Moroccan-born winemaker Malek Amrani describe a barrel of 2018 100% Single-Vineyard Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon that he held back in anticipation of bringing a phenomenal wine to Napa’s prestigious charitable trade event, is nothing short of poetry. For their first time at Premiere Napa Valley, The Vice Wine donated one of the largest lots in the 2021 auction.www.winebusiness.com