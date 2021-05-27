Introducing New Single-serve MYX Light Chardonnay & MYX Light Rosé
(NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2021) – After many years of success with MYX Fusions Moscato and Sangria, MYX Beverage LLC will build on that accomplishment and enter the leading growth category of lower-calorie and low alcohol wines. Today's consumers are more educated, health-conscious, and constantly seeking "better-for-you" options, and MYX is excited to offer consumers what they are demanding—two new high-quality wines with great flavor, fewer calories, and less guilt, all packaged in convenient 4-packs of cans.www.winebusiness.com