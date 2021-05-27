ELITEAM goes virtual with Dig Deep Academy

Many ski racing parents knew the annual, late-January ritual: Fire up your computer and be ready at 6 p.m. to nab a coveted spot at the ELITEAM summer camps. The camps, run by U.S. Ski Team downhiller Doug Lewis and his wife, Kelley, in Waitsfield, Vt., and Park City, Utah, are an institution. In a few, very full days at ELITEAM, kids would learn about dryland training, nutrition and sports psychology — all key things that go in to becoming a “complete athlete.” They would push themselves past their limits, learn to embrace suffering, and, most importantly, have a ton of fun in the process.