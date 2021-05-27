newsbreak-logo
Tennessee State

Tennessee Announces TV Schedule for First Three Games of 2021

By Matthew Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

The Josh Heupel will era will start on Thursday, September 2nd in Neyland Stadium against Bowling Green. The following two weeks the Vols will host Pitt and Tennessee Tech.

The press release from the University states:

“The Volunteers will host Pittsburgh on Sept. 11 at noon ET live on ESPN. The following Saturday on Sept. 18, UT will welcome Tennessee Tech to Neyland Stadium for a noon ET kickoff on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ (digital only).

The Josh Heupel era and the centennial celebration of Neyland Stadium officially gets underway on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green in a special 8 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff on SEC Network that was announced earlier this month.

Tennessee and ACC foe Pitt meet in Knoxville for the first time since 1983, while the Volunteers own a 6-0 record all-time against Tennessee Tech.”

Below is a photo from Tennessee explaining the SEC Network + coverage.

