Community Planner (Urban Design)

The selected candidate will support warehousing, research, and execution of logistics support tasks related to sustainment for weapon systems in support of the SMORS contract. Tasks may include: - Conducting and overseeing inventory and proper documentation/marking of Government Furnished Property (GFP) and Contractor Acquired Property (CAP) at NG sites and customer sites - Manages and controls the asset position of customer inventories - Independent organization of people and processes to perform project based tasks and improvements - Ensures Property Management Systems are properly updated (NG, SMORS, and customer) - IUID marking/control of GFP - Process management for warehouse and property - Safe operations at warehouse - Coordinate/Oversee material movement with purchasing, project/program management, engineering, warehouse, and end users. - Coordinate/track the movement of material and asset property between work centers, users, other departments, sites and government - Perform/oversee inventory and tracking of calibration equipment and tools - TMDE management – calibration schedules, coordination with vendors, etc. to ensure equipment meets requirements - Analyzes technical data and reports to determine spares and support equipment provisioning requirements - May originate support plans for offer to potential customers and provide technical assistance to existing customers - Ability to travel on occasion to customer locations and other locations, as required.