Community Planner (Urban Design)
Community Planner (Urban Design) This position is located in the Office of Planning (OP), in the Urban Design Division (UD). The Office of Planning has the lead responsibility for land use planning in the District of Columbia. The Office of Planning provides vision, framework, and principles to guide public and private development and land use decisions. The office supports and coordinates efforts to encourage housing and neighborhood enhancement; to expand the employment base for District residents; to promote the local economy and to retain, expand and attract new businesses. The office is responsible for zoning analysis, historic preservation, neighborhood planning, urban design guidance, statistical services, and interagency coordination of economic development planning efforts and serves as the official Census State Data Center.planning.dc.gov