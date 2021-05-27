Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Community Planner (Urban Design)

dc.gov
 13 days ago

Community Planner (Urban Design) This position is located in the Office of Planning (OP), in the Urban Design Division (UD). The Office of Planning has the lead responsibility for land use planning in the District of Columbia. The Office of Planning provides vision, framework, and principles to guide public and private development and land use decisions. The office supports and coordinates efforts to encourage housing and neighborhood enhancement; to expand the employment base for District residents; to promote the local economy and to retain, expand and attract new businesses. The office is responsible for zoning analysis, historic preservation, neighborhood planning, urban design guidance, statistical services, and interagency coordination of economic development planning efforts and serves as the official Census State Data Center.

planning.dc.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Land Use#Urban Planning#Urban Development#Community Planning#Project Planning#Community Planner Lrb#The Office Of Planning#The Urban Design Division#Ud#Census State Data Center#Design Review#District Of Columbia#Career Service#Urban Design Guidance#Urban Affairs#Design Excellence#Design Studies#Neighborhood Planning#Landscape Architecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston, Massachusetts

Join the Urban Forest Plan Community Advisory Board

Be a part of Boston’s Urban Forest Plan! We’re currently looking for expressions of interest from community members who would like to serve as Collaborating Partners on the project’s Community Advisory Board (CAB). If you're interested in learning more about what it would mean to participate on the Urban Forest...
Visual ArtPrint Magazine

Designing for a Community? Start With the Why or Who

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Soon, we’ll have a dedicated digital listening room. In the meantime, we present Design Museum’s Design is Everywhere, hosted by Sam Aquillano and Liz Pawlak—a “podcast featuring stories of people and organizations using design to make an impact and change the world.”
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Housing Element Community Engagement and Outreach Committee (CEOC)

Committee members help guide and provide feedback on the types and frequency of activities/events/meetings and the strategies and methods for communicating with the various stakeholders in the community. Roles and responsibilities. Serve as an ambassador of the project and encourage people to participate in the process. Help guide and provide...
Real Estatehousingonline.com

Gorman Names Towns to Lead Public Housing Revitalization Efforts

Gorman & Company announced it has named William Towns, PhD, a leading scholar and advocate for housing equity among underrepresented communities, as national market president for community revitalization and public housing Towns will lead Gorman’s partnership-building efforts with local public housing authorities to advance comprehensive revitalization and redevelopment strategies, the company said.
Dane County, WIPosted by
Madison365

Latino Academy of Workforce Development launches Bilingual Leadership Academy with focus on energy efficiency and sustainability

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development (LAWD) has launched a new expansion unit of the Bilingual Leadership Academy training with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. The training, titled “Taking Action for Sustainability with Energy Efficiency,” will train 15 student-leaders as energy and sustainability facilitators, a concept first envisioned...
Politicsnnbw.com

Carson Conversation: Chambers meet the needs of their community (Voices)

In the 1990s, American Express launched a memorable slogan to entice consumers to pay an annual fee to use their card: “membership has its privileges.”. Today, the American public pays for privileges to join Costco, Sam’s Club, gyms, Amazon Prime and more to be granted special access and privileges. Others pay annually to join their social and fraternal clubs such as Kiwanis, Elks, Rotary, Lions and Shriners, among others. We like to belong to be part of something greater or to save dollars.
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

SaveSolar developing 10.3-MW community solar project portfolio to serve low-income DC residents

Leyline Renewable Capital has partnered with SaveSolar, a Washington D.C.-based solar company that specializes in financing and developing community solar projects, with a focus on serving affordable housing communities. SaveSolar is developing a portfolio of 17 solar projects across residential, commercial and government rooftops totaling 10.3 MW. Leyline is providing...
Harahan, LAbizneworleans.com

Harahan Named Louisiana Development Ready Community

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Louisiana Economic Development recognized Harahan as the state’s newest Louisiana Development Ready Community. The third-largest municipality in Jefferson Parish, Harahan becomes the 46th participant in the community development program, now in its 13th year. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program helps participants prepare and become...
Warren County, NJroi-nj.com

Autumn Ridge, luxury community in Lopatcong, is fully leased (SLIDESHOW)

All 198 units of Autumn Ridge, a luxury residential community in the Warren County municipality of Lopatcong Township, are fully leased, Larken Associates announced Wednesday. The 10-building project, located at 1500 Hyde Blvd., is Larken Associates’ largest and most ambitious multifamily project completed to date. Autumn Ridge, which began construction...
San Jose, CAArchDaily

Google Gets Approval for Downtown West Campus Designed by SITELAB Urban Studio

The City Council of San Jose recently approved Google’s “Downtown West” mixed-use corporate campus, an 80-acre net-zero environment, also set to feature the largest multimodal transit hub on the west coast. A departure from the tech campuses of Silicon Valley, the masterplan designed by San Francisco-based SITELAB urban studio is envisioned as an integrated part of the urban environment, an extension of Downtown San Jose open to the local community.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Designer (East Coast)

DockYard is looking for an experienced design enthusiast on the East Coast to join the design team as a Senior Product Designer at our remote digital product studio. DockYard is a digital product consultancy specializing in production-ready apps. DockYard offers a range of consulting services with capabilities in product planning, design, user experience (UX), full-stack engineering, and QA. Over the last decade, the company has solved complex product challenges for visionary brands like Netflix, Apple, Nasdaq, and Harvard.
Springfield, ILnprillinois.org

Urban Trees: Planning, Policy, and Planting | Community Voices

This urban tree program was inspired by Lab Girl, a science memoir in which author Hope Jahren describes her passion for trees and her experiences in conducting research on trees and is part of the National Endowment for the Arts, Sangmon County Big Read. Originally aired April 29, 2021. Produced...
Colorado Springs, COspringscareers.com

(SMORS) Logistics Planner

The selected candidate will support warehousing, research, and execution of logistics support tasks related to sustainment for weapon systems in support of the SMORS contract. Tasks may include: - Conducting and overseeing inventory and proper documentation/marking of Government Furnished Property (GFP) and Contractor Acquired Property (CAP) at NG sites and customer sites - Manages and controls the asset position of customer inventories - Independent organization of people and processes to perform project based tasks and improvements - Ensures Property Management Systems are properly updated (NG, SMORS, and customer) - IUID marking/control of GFP - Process management for warehouse and property - Safe operations at warehouse - Coordinate/Oversee material movement with purchasing, project/program management, engineering, warehouse, and end users. - Coordinate/track the movement of material and asset property between work centers, users, other departments, sites and government - Perform/oversee inventory and tracking of calibration equipment and tools - TMDE management – calibration schedules, coordination with vendors, etc. to ensure equipment meets requirements - Analyzes technical data and reports to determine spares and support equipment provisioning requirements - May originate support plans for offer to potential customers and provide technical assistance to existing customers - Ability to travel on occasion to customer locations and other locations, as required.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Studio 501c3: Charles Koiner Conservancy for Urban Farming (CKC)

This episode of Studio 501c3 features the nonprofit Charles Koiner Conservancy for Urban Farming (CKC), which is a land trust dedicated to protecting and managing urban farms. Host Kim Jones speaks with Kate Medina, the co-founder and executive director of the CKC. Studio 501c3 focuses on the nonprofit organizations in...
New York City, NYasa.edu

NYC Health + Hospitals Community Advisory Boards (CABs) and Auxiliaries

The External Affairs office seeks dedicated New Yorkers to join NYC Health + Hospitals Community Advisory Boards (CABs) and Auxiliaries to represent our 21 facilities serving New York City. As volunteers, CAB members voice the community’s needs and concerns, while our Auxiliaries assist with fundraising in support of our facilities. Click here to apply for the CABs and here to apply for Auxiliaries.
Healththelundreport.org

Improvement Advisor (Community Engagement)

Together with our partners, Comagine Health works to improve health and create a better health care system so that people and communities will flourish. As a trusted, neutral party, we work with our partners to fix key, intractable health and health care delivery problems. In all our engagements and initiatives, we draw upon our deep expertise in quality improvement, care management, health information technology, analytics, and research and evaluation.
Chinaarchitectmagazine.com

WXY Architecture + Urban Design Expands Its Leadership

The following is a press release from the global firm WXY Architecture + Urban Design announcing Colin Montoute, AIA, as its new director of architecture. The firm has also named Christopher Rice as its director of planning and David Vega-Barachowitz as its director of urban design. The globally recognized multidisciplinary...
CollegesAxios

Assistant Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement (DICE)

Located in the heart of the nation’s second fastest growing metropolitan area, Queens University of Charlotte leverages the city’s diverse and thriving environment as an extended classroom. Nationally recognized for undergraduate programs in international and interdisciplinary education, Queens blends the best of liberal arts learning with professional preparation and community engagement. Focused on supporting success for diverse learners, faculty build close and collaborative relationships with students and help them build intentional and individualized roadmaps for flourishing at Queens and beyond. At the graduate program level, the University offers innovative educational experiences that help learners advance professionally and retool for new opportunities. Our environs afford faculty myriad opportunities to advance their own professional growth and teaching and research interests by collaborating with vibrant industry, non-profit, and community organization sectors.