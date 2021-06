Genre: Rom-com Episode count: 13 (30 min. episodes) Reasons to watch: I haven’t been super impressed with KakaoTV’s recent web-drama-drama experiments, but after Mad for Each Other dropped some of the best (as in: loud and zany) promo material I’ve seen in a while, I was intrigued! This short drama is about two damaged souls, one a guy with anger management issues (Jung Woo) and the other a woman with anxiety and paranoia (Oh Yeon-seo). I love the wacky vibes the drama seems to be going for, but when our subject matter is social and emotional issues (and maybe even diagnosed mental illness), things can get sticky fast. We’ll have to see the way the drama handles it, but in the meantime, I’ll just let myself get a little bit excited for something colorful and different.