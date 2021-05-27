Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Make Your Basement Space Usable with Waterproofing Services

By Our Friends
culturalweekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor some Roanoke homeowners, living in a home with a basement can be stressful. However, this is largely because they do not look after the basement and let it fall into a state of disrepair. A neglected basement can cause all sorts of problems in the home, which is why these spaces can cause a lot of stress for homeowners. However, you can easily make your basement area into a usable room and you can start by finding specialists in basement waterproofing in Roanoke.

www.culturalweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basement Waterproofing#Fitness#Stress#Living Space#Home Lighting#Work From Home#Homeowners#Room Movie#Comfy Seating#Disrepair#Relaxing Activities#Fall#Fun Packed Games Room#Traditional Board Games#Movie Entertainment#Streamed Movies#Transformation#People#Roanoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Music
Related
Interior Designsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Tips to Light Up Your Outdoor Spaces

I’ve put together a few decks, patios and porches in my day and today I’m sharing a few tips for getting the most from your outdoor spaces. Adding string lights and lanterns is such a great way to add ambience especially when the sun goes down. Lights make any space feel cozy and special, just like a resort space. So make sure you add lighting to your outdoor spaces to make the most of these special spaces of summer. See the whole patio reveal in the previous link. We added string lights to our deck and across our patio as well, creating a beautiful outdoor room. The addition of remote controlled candle lanterns is another great way to add ambience when the sun goes down. Your guests will be so happy as the lights come on and the sun sets over the horizon, filling your outdoor room with beautiful soft light. Stop on by and see how we’ve added beautiful lights to our backyard spaces!
Home & Gardentheurbantwist.com

Klik Klak Futon: What Is It?

Klick klak futons are a modern take on the traditional sleepers of years past. Turn any area in your home into a spot for guests to sleep. A klick klak futon, also called a klick klak sleeper or a klick klak couch, is a modern and more comfortable take on the traditional futons of years past. They are an excellent way to upgrade a space, effectively turning virtually any area in the home into a spot for guests to sleep. Whether your in-laws visit frequently or your cross-country friends from college are looking for a place to crash on a weekend getaway, klick klak futons provide the functionally you’re looking for in a pull-out sleeper while making your guests feel more at home. Best of all, they pose all the benefits of having a guest bedroom while fitting inconspicuously into your office, living room, den, or finished basement decor.
Interior DesignTampa Bay News Wire

What Can You Use Your Loft Conversion For?

If you’re planning a loft conversion, you probably already have an idea as to how you’d like to use the space. But if you’re extending the home for selling purposes, you might not know the best way to utilize the space. Plus, the attic often has a lot more space...
ShoppingCurbed

Let’s Go Out: 10 Ways to Enhance Any Outdoor Space This Season

Do you feel that in the air? It’s officially getting warmer, which means we’re storing away bulky sweaters and opening up the windows to enjoy some extra fresh air. After being tucked inside the past few months, we’re ready to get outdoors — which makes it the perfect time to transform even the smallest outdoor space into an oasis.
Interior DesignVermilion Standard

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Living (and Work) Room

Spring is here, and it’s time for pandemic-weary homeowners to ready yards and landscapes for backyarding. Yes, backyarding is a word – and one that we all need right now. The pandemic thrust us into a new reality, and the backyard has a starring role. With a year of limitations on where we go, how we gather, and who we connect with, yards and other managed landscapes became a safe haven.
Home & Gardentucson.com

6 Easy Tips to Breathe New Life into Your Patio This Spring

With longer days and warmer weather, spring is the perfect time to make new memories with your family and friends. Rather than entertaining indoors, why not make the most of your porch or patio by relaxing and entertaining outdoors? If your outdoor area could use a facelift, let the design experts at Ashley Homestore help you breathe new life into your patio this spring.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Practical Tips to Design a More Relaxing Home

Home is a special place. It’s where memories are made, loved ones come together, and your family can retreat from the busyness of life. Because of this, decorating your home in a manner that promotes relaxation and peace is important. If you’d like to transform your home into a sanctuary for your family and guests alike, the design team at Sam Levitz Furniture has the tips and ideas to make every space in your home feel like you’re on vacation.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Home & Gardenmarthastewart.com

The Top Trending Home Improvement Projects Ahead of Summer, According to Thumbtack

Spring is all about hitting the reset button. It's the season of blooming flora, cleaning and decluttering, new beginnings, and definitely some home-improvement projects to get your space ready for summer (or simply to treat yourself to a beautiful upgrade). After more than a year of very limited social gatherings, the promise of summer—impeccably timed with the steadily increasing number of vaccinations—has people excited to host warm-weather gatherings. And while traveling is still an iffy venture for many, it's an ideal time to turn home into a summer sanctuary. Because if the last year has taught us anything, it's that creating a home where you truly love to spend time is more than worth the effort.
Interior Designbigeasymagazine.com

Essential Home Improvements You Can Apply in Your Bedroom

The bedroom is where you spend most of your time, especially if you want to spend more time with yourself. Your bedroom is conducive to personal matters where you can freely cuddle with your pillow and sleep with your mattress. Doing a minor change with your bedroom will not cost you a hundred dollars if you are creative and resourceful. Improving the ambiance of your personal space will make it even more accommodating and comfortable.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Real Estatecincinnatimagazine.com

A Historic, Sun-Filled Paradise in North Avondale

Hidden among a grove of mature trees, this historic North Avondale stunner has been updated with loads of modern amenities that have us swooning. The white stucco home hardly blends in against the backdrop of trees and shrubs, but thoughtful hunter green trim beautifully ties in with the surrounding greenery.
Barrington, RIrimonthly.com

Coastal Conscious

For a busy Boston-based working couple, this two-story home atop an exquisite piece of waterfront property in Barrington is the perfect summer getaway. “You can see the Bay from every single window,” says Janelle Photopoulos, Blakely Interior Design’s owner and creative director. Only one aspect fell a bit short for...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Carving Out This Much Extra Square Footage Can Up Your Home’s Value by 23%

Location, finishes, school zones, acreage—these are all factors that determine a home’s value. Another important one? Square footage, particularly “livable” square footage. Adding a small sunroom off of the kitchen or a whole separate level can pay off big time. In the United Kingdom, Build4Less found that double-story extensions (when you extend the size of your living space on two floors) can bump a property’s value up by 23 percent. The magic number: around 430 square feet.
Interior Designnonahoodnews.com

Using Color Theory to Revamp Your Living Space

As we continue adjusting to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our houses are playing a much more significant role in our wellbeing. Everything from work to recreation is all done at home now, and these become more difficult to separate as time passes. Many are taking this as an opportunity to revamp their living and workspaces to better encourage wellness and self-care.
Apparelarchitectureartdesigns.com

18 Elegant Coastal Closet Designs That Will Make Sure All Your Beachwear Is Organized

The coastal home design is a style that you are going to see around beach areas. It can be on the shores of a sea, lake or even a river. What makes this style different is its combination of light and color to make the home blend in with the coastal environment. But the home is not the only thing that needs to be ready for the beach. You will probably have a bunch of clothes that you need to keep properly stored and organized and to help you do that, the coastal closet will be of great help.
Interior Designcorporatehousingbyowner.com

Comfortable Furnished Basement with WO

This property is located in a quiet adult neighborhood on a cul-de-sac on a hill. The back of the property is up against a wooded area looking down into the valley. All amenities are included and available to our guests, all that guests need to bring is their private belongings. The space is move-in-ready. The property is quiet during the day and night. The fully furnished basement has a walk out with a patio for your enjoyment.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Home Tapestries To Get For Your Favorite Space

The tapestries are true works of art that, for decades, have been in the background, in the shadows of photographs, sheets, or canvases that decorated our walls. Tapestry art, associated for centuries with the nobility and the church, was out of the reach of commoners, who rarely had the opportunity to enjoy this art outside of museums. Today, the tapestry is closer than ever to us.