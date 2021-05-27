Make Your Basement Space Usable with Waterproofing Services

I’ve put together a few decks, patios and porches in my day and today I’m sharing a few tips for getting the most from your outdoor spaces. Adding string lights and lanterns is such a great way to add ambience especially when the sun goes down. Lights make any space feel cozy and special, just like a resort space. So make sure you add lighting to your outdoor spaces to make the most of these special spaces of summer. See the whole patio reveal in the previous link. We added string lights to our deck and across our patio as well, creating a beautiful outdoor room. The addition of remote controlled candle lanterns is another great way to add ambience when the sun goes down. Your guests will be so happy as the lights come on and the sun sets over the horizon, filling your outdoor room with beautiful soft light. Stop on by and see how we’ve added beautiful lights to our backyard spaces!