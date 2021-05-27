newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maumee, OH

Maumee Students Finish First, Second In Class Of 2021

themirrornewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School students Michael Kovalik and Sophia Garber have been named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021. According to MHS principal Matt Dick, the valedictorian and salutatorian are selected from a pool of students graduating in the top 5 percent of their class. A formula that awards points for ACT and PSAT scores, National Merit Scholar recognition, Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus participation as well as other academic achievements determines who the students are.

themirrornewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Maumee, OH
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley College#Mathematics#University Of California#Elementary School#High School Students#Graduate School#Graduate Students#College Students#Maumee High School#Mhs#Act#Psat#National Merit Scholar#Fairfield Elementary#Gateway Middle School#Interact Link Crew#The Ohio State University#Huntington Center#Maumee Schools#Kindergarten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
Toledo, OH13abc.com

High School Seniors Prep for adjusted senior celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High school seniors throughout the nation have had to adjust their senior events with the on-going pandemic changes. However, Maumee High School students and administration say, this year, they expect their celebrations to be better than ever before. Thursday evening will be the Senior Scholarships and...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Mercy Health gives $50,000 to advance vaccination efforts through VProject

Mercy Health on Monday became the latest company to donate $50,000 to the VProject’s efforts to make northwest Ohio the most vaccinated in the state. “With this donation, we are reinforcing our commitment to further the vaccine effort and are pledging our support of the VProject as they pursue ‘Victory over COVID-19 through vaccination,’ ” Bob Baxter, Mercy Health – Toledo president, said. “As a community working together, we can achieve getting the word out about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines with special emphasis on those who are vulnerable and marginalized.”
Maumee, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Maumee HS hosting new 'Summer Blitz' program for students

MAUMEE, Ohio — There's a new summer opportunity for students are Maumee High School. Students going into 7th through 12th grade can join their "Summer Blitz" program for the first time. The program offers options for students who need credit recovery or who just want something to do instead of...
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Restaurant Inspections: 5/16

Recently released inspection reports of Lucas County food-service operations. Pizza Hut, 124 Chesterfield, Maumee, inspected May 7. Pizza Hut, 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected May 7. Olney Lakeside Market, 1950 Stadium, Oregon, inspected May 7. Speedway, 14155 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7. McDonald’s of Swanton, 14225 Airport, Swanton, inspected May 7.
Ohio StateWKRC

People must register to win one of Ohio's Vax-a-Million prizes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery have made a change in the Vax-a-Million campaign. Those who want to be part of the drawing must opt-in by registering. Previously, it was announced registered voters would be entered automatically. There will be five weekly $1...
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Law Graduates to Celebrate Commencement May 15

The University of Toledo College of Law will recognize the graduating Class of 2021 with a commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, in Savage Arena. Graduating students from the juris doctor (J.D.) and master of studies in law (M.L.W.) programs who completed their studies December 2020, May 2021 and August 2021 were invited to participate, as well as Class of 2020 graduates who wished to return to campus to celebrate commencement.
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Daily Log: 5/15

Ashley and Chad McGovern, Walbridge, girl, May 13. Brittney and Andrews Krajcek, Sylvania, boy, May 13. Elyssia and Mike Haskins, Perrysburg, girl, May 13. Mary Davenport-Yant and Troy Yant, Ottawa, Ohio, girl, May 13. ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Jennifer Morris, Northwood, girl, April 8. Marriage licenses. Lucas County. May 11, 2021.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

TPS announces vaccine clincs for students ages 12 and above

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools have released a schedule for students ages 12 and up and their families to receive the Pfizer vaccine from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department. The FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15 on Wednesday.
Napoleon, OHNorthwest Signal

Napoleon Commencement Speaker - Karlee Bostelman

Karlee Bostelman is the speaker for Napoleon High School’s commencement ceremony. Bostelman has been named to the honor roll every quarter of her high school career. She is president of the Thespian Society and also participates in drama, National Honor Society, Napoleon Writing Society, Spanish Club and Art League. In...
Toledo, OHPosted by
WTOL 11

Toledo-area COVID vaccine clinics for students and families

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is partnering with area school districts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to students and their families. The FDA recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in kids ages 12-15. Students under 18 will be required to have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.
Toledo, OHpointandshoreland.com

TLCPL to host Tedd Long

Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting Tedd Long, author of “100 Things to do in Toledo Before You Die,” on Wednesday, May 19, as a virtual event. Mr. Long is an author, a photographer, tour guide, lecturer and storyteller. He also is the curator of holytoledohistory.com. When not following his passion for local history and tourism, he is the COO of a national consulting firm. Together…
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

TPS investigates Start High School volunteer coach

Toledo Public Schools is investigating claims of inappropriate conduct by a volunteer coach toward a Start High School student, district officials said Monday. Because of the nature of the allegations, Lucas County Children Services has been contacted, deputy superintendent James Gant said in a written statement. “The investigation began as...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Anthony Wayne student elected Ohio FFA Association president

Though agriculture has always been a part of Jake Zajkowski’s family, he didn’t grow up raising livestock or showing animals at the county fair. Instead, his interest has been more in research and agriculture science, and as the 2021-2022 Ohio FFA Association President, the Anthony Wayne High School senior hopes to encourage more students from nontraditional backgrounds to get involved with the FFA organization.
Toledo, OHnbc24.com

TPS volunteer coach accused of misconduct toward Start High School student

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is investigating a volunteer coach's alleged misconduct toward a Start High School student. The volunteer is currently prohibited from the school premises or any athletic events. A statement from TPS said the district has contacted Lucas County Children Services and the Toledo Police Department,...
Maumee, OHNorthwest Signal

NMS girls tie Gateway

MAUMEE - The Napoleon Middle School girls track and field team tied Gateway Middle School, 57-57. Taking first place for the Lady Cats were Emma Reynolds in the 100 hurdles; the 4x100 relay team of Mara Bowser, Emmaline Weaver, Alyssa Johnson and Emma Reynolds; Bella Bingham in the 200; and the 4x200 relay team of Taylor Smith, Mara Bowser, Alyssa Johnson and Emma Reynolds.
Maumee, OHCrescent-News

Pandemic inspires rising interest in nursing in U.S.

MAUMEE — One positive outcome of the pandemic is a growing interest in nursing, an industry that has been reporting critical shortages. At a time when the contribution of health care workers has taken center stage, many individuals have decided to make a change so they can make a difference. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, application for medical school has increased 18% over 2019 numbers. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports a 5.6% increase in the number of students enrolled in entry-level nursing programs in Fall 2020.