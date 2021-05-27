Maumee Students Finish First, Second In Class Of 2021
BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee High School students Michael Kovalik and Sophia Garber have been named the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021. According to MHS principal Matt Dick, the valedictorian and salutatorian are selected from a pool of students graduating in the top 5 percent of their class. A formula that awards points for ACT and PSAT scores, National Merit Scholar recognition, Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus participation as well as other academic achievements determines who the students are.themirrornewspaper.com