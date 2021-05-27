newsbreak-logo
George Masa: How a Japanese Photographer Helped Preserve the Smoky Mountains

By Allison Qiang
Cover picture for the articleGeorge Masa, a Japanese immigrant to the United States, is often referred to as the Ansel Adams of the East Coast. His work photographing and mapping the southern peaks of the Appalachian Trail proved crucial for the establishment of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most visited national park in the U.S. today. In the 18 years before his death, Masa captured photographs that beautifully depicted the Smoky Mountains, and used these images to convince philanthropists, politicians, and local community leaders to preserve the area. An avid mountaineer, Masa hiked several trails in the region, taking meticulous notes, and carrying half his body weight in photography equipment. Though Masa is one of the most influential conservationists in the region, much of his life and work remain unknown by the general public. Historians have been able to piece together parts of his life from his journal entries and accounts from friends and colleagues.

