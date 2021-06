Kevin Brockmeier, an Arkansas Business 40 Under 40 honoree in 2011, has published nine books of (mostly) fiction, including, earlier this year, a collection of very short stories called “The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories.” His 2006 novel, “The Brief History of the Dead,” relates the story of people, living and dead, caught up in a lethal pandemic. His work has been translated into 18 languages. He teaches frequently at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and he lives in Little Rock, where he was raised.