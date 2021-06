It's time to have some summer fun with the whole family, and the best way to do that is with a few outdoor water toys and activities. From water slides to sprinklers, and of course, water guns and blasters, unleash your inner child and bring a splash of fun in the summer heat with these 20 water toys and activities. Host the ultimate water balloon fight and battle it out with your competitive friends and family. With these water toys and activities, you can turn your backyard into a mini amusement park. Even if you don't have a kid, we won't judge if you buy a few of these summer must haves for yourself and your friends.