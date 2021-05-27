Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Neck, DE

Long Neck Sunrise Rotary donates to Boys & Girls Club

Cape Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Neck Sunrise Rotary donated $1,500 to the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club to be used for upcoming pizza and ice cream parties. The parties will be held as an incentive reward to students who accomplish designated educational goals like completing homework and remote work, attending Zoom sessions and showing positive behaviors. The money will also be used for winners of the club’s art contest held throughout the summer. Rotary members intend for the donation to cover about 12 months of parties and awards.

www.capegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Neck, DE
Local
Delaware Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Boys#Charity#Rotary Members#Winners#Contest#Association#Cupcakes#Students#Art#Fruit Juice#Homework#Educational Goals#Zoom Sessions#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
MLB
News Break
Charities
Related
Long Neck, DEwrde.com

Paradise Grill Hosts Benefit Event For Corporal Keith Heacook's Family

LONG NECK, Del.- Paradise Grill in Long Neck is hosting a night of food and drink specials and a concert for the Heacook family. A Back The Blue menu highlights the day's festivities. The Amish Outlaws will play a concert with a ten dollar donation to attend. A live auction including prizes like trips, a grill, and others is also going on. Paradise Grill was one of Corporal Heacook's favorite spots to eat and hang out.
Long Neck, DEWBOC

Amvets Post 2 Hosting Heacook Fundraiser on Friday

LONG NECK, Del.- The Dave Dolby Amvets Sussex Post 2 is spending its Friday giving back to the family of fallen Delmar Police Officer Cpl. Keith Heacook. On Friday from noon to ten p.m., anyone is invited to the post located on Long Neck Road. Burgers, t-shirts, and signature "red, white, and back the blue crushes" will be sold. Those with the post say all proceeds will go to the Heacook family.