Long Neck Sunrise Rotary donates to Boys & Girls Club

Long Neck Sunrise Rotary donated $1,500 to the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club to be used for upcoming pizza and ice cream parties. The parties will be held as an incentive reward to students who accomplish designated educational goals like completing homework and remote work, attending Zoom sessions and showing positive behaviors. The money will also be used for winners of the club’s art contest held throughout the summer. Rotary members intend for the donation to cover about 12 months of parties and awards.