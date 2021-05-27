Cancel
Festival

Communities Commemorate Memorial Day With Events

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is a time to remember those who have served America. Locally, several in-person ceremonies and activities have returned. On Sunday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m., the Fallen Timbers Battlefield Pres-ervation Commission will host a memorial to honor those who have fallen and those who have served. The event will include a fife and drum duo, a musket salute and re-enactors. The ceremony will be held at the Fallen Timbers Monument, located on Fallen Timbers Lane, just south of US 24 in Maumee.

