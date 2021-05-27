Communities Commemorate Memorial Day With Events

The top official at an American Legion post in Ohio has stepped down after reportedly censoring a Memorial Day speech that recognised the history of Black people organising to commemorate the holiday.The American Legion Department of Ohio has also suspended the chapter’s charter “pending permanent closure.”Jim Garrison resigned from his position as Post Officer and officials have demanded that he resign his membership altogether, according to a statement from the organisation.“The American Legion Department of Ohio does not hold space for members, veterans, or families of veterans who believe that censoring Black history is acceptable behavior,” the statement said.The...