Beeswax in Nok pots provides evidence of early West African honey use
The honeybee is the world's most important pollinator of food crops and beekeeping plays an important global economic role. Around 1.6 million tonnes of honey is produced annually and wild honey is also known to be widely collected by foragers globally. Hive products like honey, beeswax, bee larvae, pollen and propolis are used for food, medicinal and cosmetic purposes. They also provide sources of income for households across much of Africa.www.albuquerqueexpress.com