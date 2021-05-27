Beeswax in Nok pots provides evidence of early West African honey use

African botanical extract market was valued at USD 3950 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at CAGR 9.2 % from 2019 which is expected to grow 6330 million by 2027. African Botanical extract are the plant extracts which are utilized in various food and beverages applications. African botanical extracts are popular due to its highly effective health and nutritional properties. Baobab, Roseship, Kola nut, Hoodia these extracts has the healthy characteristics which improve the different body functions such as weight management, immune system, and others. African region is popular in the world due its botanical diversity as well as African region is rich source of various healthy plants. African plant extract plays an essential role in nutraceutical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetic industry.