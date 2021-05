Human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) lines are now commonly used across the globe. In the lab, researchers rely on hPSCs to uncover answers about human development, to study the effects of drugs, or as a tool to delve deeper into human disease. As the body of knowledge around these cells grows, it is increasingly challenging to keep track of best practices, including standards for handling and information reporting. These discrepancies have downstream impacts on the reliability and reproducibility of research outcomes. Understanding the current state of hPSC research is the first step toward a collective effort to improve as a field.