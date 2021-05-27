Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

The Fight Against the Destruction of Black People

yourblackworld.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In America there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican anymore. In America you have liberals and conservatives. The only people living in the past who think in terms of I’m a Democrat or Republican, is the American Negro. He’s the one that runs around bragging about party affiliation. He’s the one that sticks to the Democrat or sticks to the Republican. But white people are divided into two groups, liberals and conservative. The Democrats who are conservative, vote with the Republicans who are conservative. The Democrats who are liberal vote with the Republicans that are liberal. The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. The same as the white conservative is a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. They are fighting each other for power and prestige, and the one that is the football in the game is the Negro, 20 million black people.”

yourblackworld.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynne Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Socrates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White People#Black America#Black Culture#White Supremacy#Racial Injustice#Destruction#Political Violence#American Civil War#Islamic Violence#Act Of War#African#Afrikan American#Asian#Afrocentric#Georgia State University#Egyptian#Ascac#Ase#Us Republican Party#Wedtech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Country
Egypt
Related
MinoritiesAOL Corp

For many Black Americans, George Floyd's murder was just another reminder of uneven standards and expectations for survival

When Cole J. was just 11, his father sat him down in their apartment in Manhattan and delivered what Black Americans commonly refer to as “the talk.”. “My father told me when you get pulled over by a policeman, you have to be very careful about what they tell you to do, and you can’t argue,” Cole, who is Black, told Yahoo News. “And you always need to make sure to put your hands up on the surface of the car so they know that you don’t have a gun in your pocket, to be safe.”
Presidential ElectionForeign Policy

Biden Jump-Starts Fight Against Kleptocracy

U.S President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new push to make anti-corruption efforts a core national security priority on Thursday, a move that could have significant knock-on effects for global efforts to clamp down kleptocracy. A new national security memorandum directs government agencies to review ways to modernize and better...
Colorado StateWashington Times

'White supremacy' to blame for Black-on-Asian hate crimes, Colorado professor claims

A critical race studies and ethnic studies professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder says Americans wondering why Black citizens commit anti-Asian hate crimes have an answer: “White supremacy.”. The educational watchdog Campus Reform spotlighted the commentary of Jennifer Ho, which preceded President Biden’s newly signed legislation aimed at combatting hate...
MinoritiesCNN

Burned from the land: How 60 years of racial violence shaped America

As the Civil War neared its end, Union General William Sherman had been convinced that newly emancipated slaves needed their own land to secure their freedom. He issued Special Field Order No. 15, setting aside 400,000 coastal acres of land for Black families and stating that, “…no white person whatever, unless military officers and soldiers detailed for duty, will be permitted to reside.” A provision was added later for mules.
MinoritiesHuntsville Item

Destroying Black babies and families with federal dollars

If there is one reason why problems associated with race in America persist, it is because we pretend to address problems caused by one sin by exchanging them with other sins. President Biden has just issued a proclamation recognizing 100 years since the race massacre that occurred in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.
Minoritiesdailybruin.com

The Quad: Examining the links between Asian and Black Americans’ fights for social justice

In the past year, the United States witnessed a surge of racial activism following the uptick in racially motivated violence. Anti-Asian hate crimes are no exception to this and have skyrocketed due to the pandemic. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes have risen 145% in 16 of America’s largest cities since the start of 2020.
Tulsa, OKphillytrib.com

Coard: Mass murderous destruction of Black Wall Street a century ago

Apoplectic. Ballistic. Enraged. Furious. Incensed. Infuriated. Irate. Livid. Outraged. Seething. Those aforementioned ten words don't come close to how I feel every single second I think about what happened exactly one hundred years ago during an 18-hour period from May 31 through June 1, 1921 when devils fired murderous hell down on the prosperous, self-sufficient, and completely innocent “Black Wall Street” community of Greenwood in Tulsa, Okla., a Black community that was the wealthiest in the country.
Minoritiesnewbostonpost.com

Black Pastor Demolishes Critical Race Theory In New Book – Fault Lines

If you do not know what Critical Race Theory is, you better learn about it fast. This Marxian theory of race that divides all people into either oppressor or oppressed is currently wreaking havoc at every school, college, and non-profit organization that embraces it. It is also being mainstreamed in public schools throughout our country. And even worse — if that is possible — it is infecting the church in America.
MinoritiesCNN

America’s monument to White victimhood

Editor’s Note: Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of “Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics.” She co-hosts the history podcasts “Past Present” and “This Day in Esoteric Political History” and is co-producer of the new podcast “Welcome To Your Fantasy.” The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
White County, ARArkansas Business

A White Donor's Campaign Against a Black Journalist

The irony hits you like a punchline, but it’s not funny. Walter Hussman Jr., generally thoughtful and shrewd, is taking a public blistering over emails he thought were private. The man behind the headlines is suddenly and uncomfortably in them. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette publisher should have known emails to University...
Businesstucsonpost.com

People being punished for voicing against govt: Tikait

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): In a fresh attack on the Central government over rising inflation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that if someone raises its voice against the government, they are punished and compared the government North Korea. Taking to Twitter, the farmer...
Minoritiesbitchmedia.org

Afrominimalism Offers a New Vision for Black People

When I was a little girl, my grandmother’s couch was covered in plastic, presumably to keep it nice since she didn’t know if she’d be able to buy a new one if the need arose. Everything she owned—furniture, clothing, kitchen utensils, food—had to last. My mother grew up in that house, and when she was a child, there were times when the pantry didn’t have enough food to go around. I grew up in a house with stocked pantries, a full outdoor freezer, overflowing closets, and no plastic on couches. My mother believed our house should feel lived in; nothing was so precious that it couldn’t be replaced. But the living and dining rooms, with their white couches and curio cabinets full of dolls passed down from my grandmother to my mother, and one day to me, were off limits. We always had much more than we needed. Looking back, I realize I grew up more accustomed to excess than to enough.
RecipesFood52

'High on the Hog' & the People Preserving Black Cooking Traditions

“The story of food is also the story of who we are,” proclaims host Steven Satterfield in Netflix’s High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America. The new docuseries, which came out just this week, sets out to reveal the origin stories of what we know as “American” cuisine. But this time the focus is on the people whose contributions have often been overshadowed or erased from the collective memory of American history—African Americans.
MinoritiesMother Jones

One Year After George Floyd’s Murder, the Racial Reckoning Gave Way to a Backlash

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. It has now been a year since white police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for approximately nine minutes, while a crowd of bystanders begged him to spare the 46-year-old Black man’s life. In the immediate aftermath of the killing, while the coronavirus pandemic was still ravaging communities, thousands of people in every single state took to the streets to protest what took place in Minneapolis and the structural forces that led to it. Former president Donald Trump’s excessive and violent response only seemed to further legitimize the actions of the protesters. And for a moment, it seemed as if we were on the precipice of meaningfully addressing systemic racism.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Are you 'woke' to Black genocide in America?

The civil rights movement was propelled by the blatant portrayal, yet denial, of America’s systemic racism. The refusal to recognize the grave social injustices levied upon the African-American community, compelled the church to respond. Clergy, Rabbis, community activists, Black and White activists led nationwide protests here in America. The Negro...